Unilateral action to protocol that undermines European cooperation is not welcome, UK Government is told

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has cautioned the Government against undermining European cooperation at a time of war in Ukraine.

Mr Michel was speaking ahead of plans by the Government to introduce legislation that would remove the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice over Northern Ireland in a unilateral action to be presented to Parliament.

He said: “Any unilateral action by UK on the protocol which would undermine its international legal obligations is clearly not welcome — all the more so in these difficult geopolitical times.”

The Government’s plans are to be put before Parliament this afternoon, when foreign secretary Liz Truss will outline the plans to fellow MPs.

It comes after meetings between party leaders and Boris Johnson during a visit to Northern Ireland yesterday. Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, the prime minister said “there will be a necessity to act” if the EU did not change its position on the protocol.

Legal changes to the protocol to get the DUP to agree to return to power-sharing will be announced today, ending speculation over the issue.

The Downing Street plan is not a total scrapping of the protocol, and officials say while negotiations between the London and the EU will continue, the changes could please the DUP.

Giving evidence to the Commons Treasury Committee, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey also warned that a clash with Brussels over trade would not be welcome at a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

“We’d love not to have another shock, please, but we’ll see,” he told MPs.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the plans have already been signed off by the Attorney General.

Suella Braverman, the Government’s chief legal adviser, said last week that action over the NI Protocol was justified because the EU’s implementation of it is “disproportionate and unreasonable”.

The plan includes legislation that will override Section 7A of the Withdrawal Act, which will remove the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice to rule on trade disputes arising from the protocol.

The legislation will have a two-lane approach: goods clearly destined for the Republic will be checked, while those destined for Northern Ireland will no longer be subject to checks, reversing the presumption of risk of goods entering the EU single market.

The use of checks on the land border has already been ruled out as logistically impossible and a breach of the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

This would therefore mean it would fall to the EU to take any steps it felt necessary to protect its own single market on the southern side of the border.

Meetings have taken place between the foreign secretary and other senior Conservatives over the past fortnight as a solution to the impasse was sought. This included a meeting with the European Research Group in London last week.

While Michael Gove and Rishi Sunak are said to have urged caution, the Cabinet is now united on the plans to bring forward legislation that will effectively override the protocol, but they are not as radical as previously proposed legislation to scrap it completely.

Several constitutional law experts have been advising the Government, along with the Attorney General, on the final version to be presented to the Cabinet.

Senior officials seem content that the plans will protect the Government’s international obligations under the Good Friday Agreement. However, they add that action is necessary to “protect peace and security”, which the Government says is threatened by the collapse of power-sharing institutions.

A senior government source has said a Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for this morning to sign off on the final content of the foreign secretary’s announcement to Parliament.

Ms Truss is expected to cover a series of broad themes on what the legislation will include, but the actual wording of the legislation will not be published until sometime next month, before moving on to a first and second reading.

The DUP has said that publishing the proposed bill would in itself not be enough for the party to form an Executive and that it would need to wait on the provisions advancing first.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The tabling of legislation is words. What I need is decisive action. And that means I want to see the Government enacting legislation that will bring the solution that we need. But let’s see what the Government are prepared to do.”

However, the announcement by Ms Truss just may be enough for the party to nominate a Speaker, which would allow the Assembly to operate in shadow form.