Union leader Mick Lynch to address Belfast rally

Firebrand union leader Mick Lynch is to address the May Day rally in Belfast next weekend.

Mr Lynch, who is the head of rail worker’s union the RMT and whose mother is from Co Armagh, will offer his support to those taking strike action in Northern Ireland.

The assistant general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Gerry Murphy, said: “Every trade unionist across these islands, and many outside our movement, have been inspired and encouraged by the wisdom and clarity offered by RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch.

“In a series of media interviews which became internet phenomena, Mick ignored attempts to sideline the justified demands of his members by trivial and stereotypical questioning, and instead outlined their just cause for decent pay and working conditions with style and wit.

“By doing so, Mick has assisted trade union representatives from every sector of our economy and society to explain with clarity why so many working people are taking the principled and initially costly decision to vote for strike action.”

Mr Murphy said some unions were going on strike for the first time ever.

“Three days before our May Day celebration, we are hosting a strike rally at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday April 26 for striking teachers and civil servants,” he said.

“These strikes follow ballots of members passed with large majorities, including for the first time ever the National Association of Head Teachers.

“Eight trade unions plan to strike that day, and this can be added to ongoing disputes in our NHS, local government and universities and colleges. In recent months, we have seen strike action being successful in gaining better pay settlements for workers across the private and public sector.”

Mr Murphy said the rally would also feature local speakers involved in industrial action across the economy.

“It will act as a rallying cry for better workers rights and collective bargaining structures so that all workers can benefit from trade union membership and the power that derives from taking action together across the negotiation table and, when needed, on the picket line.

“Everyone, in unions or not, are encouraged to join us on the march to Belfast City Hall on Saturday 29 April to hear these speakers and be part of a huge celebration of the collective power of working people.”