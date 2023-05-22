Unionism must ‘deal with voter splits and infighting’, says DUP MLA

Jonathan Buckley talks up greater co-operation as he says voters dispirited by factionalism, while Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler confirms ‘think tank’ idea being looked at

Wider unionism should “have the conversation” on greater co-operation, a DUP MLA has said.

Jonathan Buckley added his party would explore options for working with others following a call by former Ulster Unionist leader Tom Elliott for a “think tank” to develop a strategy for the next decade.

“We are absolutely happy to look at anything that will help voter apathy and address vote splits within unionism,” he said.

“Unionism needs to have a fundamental conversation with itself.

“If it can deal with the voter splits and infighting, it can work towards dealing with that voter apathy.

“Voters are dispirited by the continued factions within unionism and don’t want to be constantly talking about a border poll.

“If people within unionism are happy to engage in that conversation, we will absolutely do that.

“Let’s have the conversation. The DUP will not be found wanting in regards to greater co-operation within unionism.”

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler: Pic: Liam McBurney/PA

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said it was “exploring all options” on unionist co-operation.

He added that Mr Elliott’s comments had been discussed at a post-election meeting yesterday.

“It’s one of the things that will be talked about and considered,” he said.

“There is a myriad of ideas, and in the group meeting all of the MLAs talked about their concerns, but were also bringing ideas to the table.

“All of that has to be assessed and prioritised, so it’s one of a number of things that will be looked at.

“Unionism at these points does have this conversation, but seldom does it ever action it. The time for action is now.

“Whenever we do the review and whatever we believe is the substance of bringing that change, then we need to actually work to deliver that.

“A lot of it is that apathy, and finding out why people haven’t turned out in those areas, and trying to understand what is missing to empower people to go out and vote to make that change.

“You do need that broad approach, because unionism is diverse, it’s not monotone, and the skill does come in finding that approach.

“The challenge for unionism is to go after and create the vote. I genuinely seek votes from everyone and every background.

“I don’t do the religious headcount. Unionism as a whole needs to do that, and it needs to work for everyone.”

Claire Sugden MLA

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden said that although the constitutional context was fundamental, there was “too much focus” on it.

“If I was advising unionist leaders or people who have more of a franchise than I have of what they need to do, they need to start recognising what their audience wants,” she said.

“If my politics was just about unionism, I’d probably join the DUP.

“But it’s not, it’s about social and economic issues, and I don’t see much of that being addressed.

“This is not an ‘us or them’ situation. This is about providing the right environment in which to do the best we can for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Ms Sugden said unionism had a public relations problem, with many associating it with “conservative, traditional or evangelical politics”.

“It’s how we present it; unionism is often on the defence and history would tell us unionism is like that,” she added.

“I do believe it [unionism] is the best context in which to provide services for everyone, but you wouldn’t think that when you hear people’s opinions of it because of how it’s being presented by other unionists.”

The former Justice Minister said those social issues had been brought into sharp focus by the loss and deterioration of public services.

“The services that, quite frankly, a lot of the general public have taken for granted, they’re now experiencing lack of access to those,” she said.

“It’s now affecting people in a more widespread way than ever before, and people are starting now to question what our government is doing.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said lessons needed to be learned from Thursday’s poll after the ballots were counted.

“Whilst the DUP vote held up well, whilst we held our seats, I think that we need to work with our fellow unionists to increase turnout in areas where unionists expect to do well and to ensure the splitting of the unionist vote is avoided and people transfer,” he said.

“I accept that unionism needs to recognise the task in front of it, we need to do more to get our people out to vote, we need to do more to win seats.”

He claimed Sinn Féin’s council election success was a case of it “turning a nationalist vote into a republican vote”, rejecting criticism that his boycott of Stormont had galvanised support for Michelle O’Neill’s party within the nationalist community.