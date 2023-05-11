‘Unionism must unite behind DUP to stop those who would weaken the Union’

DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warns against a splintered vote as he launches party manifesto

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson drew his speech to a close by taking a selfie with the candidates and elected representatives behind him (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © PA

Unionists should unite around the DUP’s message to prevent those who seek to “weaken the Union” from taking seats at next week’s local government election, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Addressing a crowd of party election candidates, MLAs and MPs at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge on Thursday morning, the DUP leader said he wanted to deliver “victory for the Union”.

“We enter every election and we want to win; all political parties do. I hope unionism has learned a lesson from the Assembly election,” he said.

“That a divided and splintered unionist vote does not benefit our case and does not benefit our ability to deliver a stronger union.

“Therefore, if people want to see unionism progressing, if they want to see the Union maintained, I believe it is right unionists unite around the clear stance that the DUP as taken.

“That’s what we are calling for. We want to secure victory for the union in this election. That’s what we are out to achieve and that’s what we are going to achieve in this election.”

Though at their core, local elections are focused on the traditional three Bs — bins, bogs and burials — Sir Jeffrey said the outcome of next week’s poll would be of greater significance and watched more closely than previous elections.

“This election is not only important because it will set the direction of our councils over the next four years, but its outcome is also being closely watched both nationally and internationally,” he said.

“Throughout our engagement it is clear that those who support the Union want to see a unity of purpose amongst their elected representatives.

“Transfers will matter and the decisions taken next Thursday will help shape the direction of Northern Ireland over the next few years.

“The last election must act as a wake-up call for unionists. Divided votes handed seats to the opponents of the Union.

“Some said the DUP would ‘weaken’ after that election. It was a lie then and we are pledged to continue to stand firm after this election until we have properly secured and protected our place within the United Kingdom.”

His speech highlighted a line in the manifesto that the Windsor Framework has not met the seven tests set out in the party’s 2022 Assembly Election manifesto.

“The outcome of the recent UK-EU negotiations, the Windsor Framework, while undoubtedly representing significant progress across a number of areas does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties,” Mr Donaldson said.

“The Democratic Unionist Party, whilst welcoming progress, has carefully assessed the Windsor Framework and taken time to consult the wider public through the establishment of a panel to hear the views of a wide range of stakeholders across Northern Ireland.

“More work is required by the UK Government if we are to secure the necessary conditions for a return to the Executive,” he added.

Before Sir Jeffrey took the stand, DUP director of elections Gordon Lyons pointed to advancements in play parks for disabled children and rural broadband as examples of the party’s delivery at local level.

Against a backdrop of standing banners proclaiming the party’s five core messages to voters in the election, Sir Jeffrey said their goal was to “deliver the best services at the lowest possible cost to rate-payers”.

The five-point plan seeks to “finish the job” of protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK and its internal market, to deliver core services at “real value and lowest cost”.

It vows to target council spending on “what really matters” to ratepayers, deliver regeneration for villages, towns and city centres and to co-operate with other unionists on heritage and culture issues.

“Some parties would prefer to focus on the issues over which they have no power and which don’t impact on our day-to-day lives,” he said.

“They do so at the expense of the core council functions which the public rightly expect to be delivered efficiently and at the lowest possible cost.

“We have been taking our message to doorsteps in every village, town and city across Northern Ireland.”

The DUP leader also hit out at abuse — both online and in person — towards candidates during the election campaign, revealing one candidate had been told his life was at risk while canvassing.

“It [abuse] is a lot more widespread than gets reported, even to the point where one of our candidates was told his life is at risk if he canvasses in part of his DEA,” said the Lagan Valley MP.

“That is unacceptable behaviour. Utterly unacceptable and I will not tolerate that kind of situation. There are no ‘no-go’ areas in Northern Ireland in electoral terms.

“All candidates should have the ability to canvass freely, to put their perspective across whether on social media or the doorsteps. That’s the kind of society that we want.”