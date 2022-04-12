Unionist councillors brand good relations group ‘a waste of time’

Unionists in Mid Ulster who are boycotting a council working group that aims to promote cross-community relations have said it was a waste of time, as their views were ignored.

DUP and UUP councillors have been critical of moves to spend £16,000 of ratepayers’ money on the establishment of a working group to promote discussions about Irish unity, a move that has been taken forward by the good relations working group.

In December, the committee chairman, Ulster Unionist Derek McKinney said he would not be attending future meetings as he believes “there are no good relations on the council”.

One Sinn Fein councillor claimed that his unionist counterparts are using the issue of Irish unity as “an excuse” for boycotting the good relations working group.

Sean McPeake was speaking after no unionists attended a meeting on March 9.

“It’s a pity that the unionists don’t see the merits in the group and have boycotted it. I think it says more about them than anything else,” said Mr McPeake.

Irish unity is “one particular aspect” of the group’s work, which has only arisen “within the last few weeks”, he added.

But speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Monday, Mr McKinney said: “There’s nothing there for unionists. Sinn Fein have a majority and there’s no consideration taken for the unionist people and what their views may be.”

He said that “simple motions” put forward by unionists, such as lighting government buildings to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee are “a total no-no”.

"They say it’s not policy, but obviously they made the policy,” added the UUP man. “Majority rules and that is how it is. At the end of the day, you can say, ‘This was passed by the council’, but it wasn’t passed with the blessing of the unionist people.”

He further claimed, despite Mr McPeake’s comments, that “Irish unity was the only topic put forward” on the group’s agenda.

“It wasn’t to say, ‘This is about Irish unity and the betterment of Mid Ulster council with Irish unity, for unionist people as well as nationalist people’,” he continued.

Previously, DUP councillors, Kim Ashton, Paul McLean and Kyle Black had sent apologies for not attending. However, the minutes note that no apologies were received for absences from the recent meeting.

“Unionists’ culture hasn’t been recognised in a fair manner, so until we get fair treatment on that end, we’re not going to be wasting time sitting on a ‘good relations’ committee, because it’s just a talking shop,” said Ms Ashton.

“We didn’t put in apologies to the last meeting, but we have made our views known on the relevant committees that we’ll not be attending, because we’re just really on the committee for numbers.”

Mr McPeake added that the group’s remit “is to look at sensitive issues and help create policy based on best international and domestic practice”.

"The unionists had boycotted the group long before the issue of the constitutional change motion had been brought to the table. They needn’t be using that as an excuse,” he said.