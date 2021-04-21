Unionist Ian Marshall loses Seanad election bid

Former Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) president Ian Marshall has lost out in his bid to return to the Republic of Ireland's Seanad.

Mr Marshall was bidding to be elected to the Irish parliament's upper house for the second time, after becoming the first unionist member in 2018.

The by-election for a seat on the Seanad's Agricultural Panel was won by Fine Gael's Maria Byrne who received 118 first-preference votes to Mr Marshall's 69.

Ms Byrne was running with the backing of the Irish government parties, Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party, while the former UFU boss had the support of Sinn Fein.

They were bidding to replace former Irish government minister Michael D'Arcy who stood down to join a financial services body.

Sinn Fein said they decided to back Mr Marshall as they believed there was a need for more Northern Irish voices in the Irish Parliament, particularly from a unionist background.

Mr Marshall was nominated to the Seanad by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, before losing his seat in last April's election.

He was left disappointed last June after he was overlooked by Taoiseach Micheal Martin who did not put him forward as one of his 11 nominees to the upper house.

Meanwhile, the other by-election for a seat on the Seanad's Industrial and Commercial Panel was won by Fianna Fail’s Gerry Horkan with 114 votes.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael agreed an election voting pact for each party to stand just one candidate in the hope of electing both, which succeeded.

Green Party Chair and Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu amassed the least amount of votes for the seat with only 10.

The seat became available after former Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion resigned from the Seanad and the party, alongside two officials, over the failure to promptly return £30,000 in Covid-19 support funds which had been wrongly allocated.

The money was mistakenly paid to three Sinn Fein party offices under the Executive's Small Business Support Grant Scheme.