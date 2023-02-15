Unionist leaders welcome green light for NI centenary stone at Stormont

A stone marking Northern Ireland's centenary has been approved by Stormont's assembly commission and will be financed by unionist MLAs, it has emerged.

A previous request made by unionist parties in 2021 was vetoed by Sinn Féin.

At that time it opposed the stone, arguing that it only reflected one political perspective.

A fresh request for the commemorative stone got approval from the commission on Monday, according to unionist leaders.

Sinn Féin no longer has a representative on the assembly commission, which is typically made up of MLAs from the five largest Stormont parties.

John O'Dowd had been Sinn Féin's member before he became interim infrastructure minister last May.

Sinn Féin was then unable to nominate a replacement MLA as a member because the power-sharing institutions were not functioning.

In a joint statement the DUP, UUP and TUV Leaders said: “We are pleased that, though belatedly, the Northern Ireland Centenary will be marked permanently in the curtilage of Parliament Buildings by a Centenary Stone.

“It was over two years ago that the Assembly Commission refused a collective request from the leaderships of our parties to erect such a commemorative stone, causing great hurt to the unionist community.

“Earlier this month we renewed our request to the Assembly Commission. This time they have given approval, which is most welcome.

“The stone which will be in the shape of a map of Northern Ireland, mounted on a Portland stone plinth, will be sited on a raised area to the west of Parliament Buildings.

“The stone will be paid for by unionist MLAs and therefore will not cost the public purse.

“Our only regret is that Sinn Fein blocked the proposal when first made, but this time they were unable to do so.

“We will give details in due course of the public unveiling of the stone.”