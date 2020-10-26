Unionists are unfazed by Taoiseach Micheal Martin's stance on a united Ireland

The Taoiseach's toughened stance on a united Ireland after he said a border poll was not on his current agenda shouldn't prevent friendly British-Irish relations, unionists have said.

The comments from senior UUP and DUP figures came after Taoiseach Micheal Martin insisted over the weekend that Fianna Fáil was still committed to a united Ireland.

Last week, the Taoiseach came under fire after saying a border poll was off the Irish Government's agenda for the next five years. Mr Martin had ruled out a border poll as he launched his €500m Shared Island project in Dublin last week.

After criticism from Sinn Fein, Mr Martin reaffirmed his party's commitment to unification and said it was "very false and frankly ill-informed" to suggest his Shared Island initiative meant he no longer backed a united Ireland.

Ulster Unionist leader Steven Aiken said Mr Martin is "perfectly entitled to state that Fianna Fáil is committed to a United Ireland, just as I am perfectly entitled to state that the UUP remains committed to the maintenance of the Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland".

"Opposite views on that fundamental point should not prevent us seeking to establish friendly relations north-south and east-west, as was the intent in the Belfast Agreement - and which can only be of benefit to all those who live in NI," he said.

DUP junior minister Gordon Lyons said respect for each other's views was the central issue. "The key to constructive north-south relationships is respect for the constitutional position of Northern Ireland being an integral part of the UK," he said. "It would be foolish for any RoI politician to interfere in NI's internal affairs and attempt to campaign for constitutional change. Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom is a matter for the people who live here."