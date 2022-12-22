Unionists brand Leo Varadkar comments ‘disappointing’, while others voice support

Unionist parties have criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's comments around the Northern Ireland Protocol as “disappointing” as others voiced support.

The Fine Gael leader called for the return of the Stormont institutions and signalled his continued support for the post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Writing in today’s Belfast Telegraph, Mr Varadkar said that, while he is conscious of businesses, “many of which see the value of the protocol”, he will “continue to engage with and listen to” the concerns of unionists around the mechanism, which was introduced to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

In doing so, a trade border has effectively been put down the Irish Sea, something which critics say is harming businesses here. Anti-protocol voices also feel that it damages NI's place within the UK.

“The European Commission has engaged extensively and in good faith to understand the genuine concerns and problems that people have raised,” the Taoiseach said.

“There is an opportunity now for the EU and UK to reach an agreed way forward on the protocol which answers those concerns, building on the determination in the protocol that it should impact as little as possible on the everyday life of communities in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“However, let us be in no doubt that unilateral action by anyone will not bring the stability and certainty that the people of Northern Ireland want and need.”

Mr Varadkar also wrote that it is “vital” that Stormont is back up and running, and that he is committed to developing the Irish Government's Shared Island initiative, which aims to “foster inclusive and open dialogue with all traditions and communities”.

In response to Mr Varadkar's editorial, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said his party is ready to form an Executive now.

“The public want and deserve an Executive that is working to support them through the cost-of-living crisis, to help fix the health service and to build a better future for all our people,” he said.

“We need a renewed effort from the British and Irish Governments to end the DUP’s boycott of Government and work to restore the Assembly and Executive as is their responsibility as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement.

“And we need to see progress on talks between the British Government and the EU on the protocol to deliver a negotiated settlement that ensures our businesses have certainty and stability.”

The DUP’s Phillip Brett said: “If the Northern Ireland Protocol is not replaced with arrangements that all communities can support, then that date will come and go without a functioning government in Stormont.

“It will come and go without a functioning power-sharing Assembly, and it will come and go without operational North-South bodies.

“I do not say that gladly or as a threat, but as a factual reality that must serve as a wake-up call to us all to find an immediate resolution to the crisis we face and ensure a return to the politics of consensus.

“Unionism has not, and unionism will not, give its consent to the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

The UUP's John Stewart said the Taoiseach's comment regarding the protocol “can only be described as disappointing”.

“Continuing to put out a message that says the Northern Ireland Protocol protects the Belfast Agreement will do nothing to build relationships or restore trust on this island,” he said.

“The Protocol clearly damages the Belfast Agreement. This point was put to the Irish Government’s committee on the UK leaving the EU by my party leader and was agreed by the Chair Lisa Chambers.

“It was also put to the previous Taoiseach by my party leader and he agreed it was an inappropriate descriptor of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“There is no point saying you wish to listen to unionists' concerns then completely ignore those concerns.“

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry, on the other hand, welcomed Mr Varadkar's comments.

“His recognition of a changing Northern Ireland is particularly noteworthy and this needs to be followed through with Irish Government support for ending designations and the vetoes leading to ransom politics,” he said.

“We further welcome working with the UK Government in finding pragmatic solutions to the problems caused by Brexit and the various challenges associated with the protocol.”

The SDLP did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to work together to find a solution to the row over the protocol.

The two leaders spoke today, amid hopes of improved relations between the UK and the EU since Mr Sunak took office. They also spoke about the need to continue backing Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders agreed that the UK and the EU would remain steadfast in our military, economic and diplomatic support for Ukraine and in countering Russian aggression.

“On the Northern Ireland Protocol, they agreed on the importance of working together to agree a solution.”