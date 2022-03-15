Unionists hail government U-turn over ‘United Kingdom’ to ‘Great Britain’ customs switch

Unionists have welcomed a climbdown by the Government over customs regulations that proposed changing all mentions of “the United Kingdom” to “Great Britain” — deliberately omitting Northern Ireland.

Sky News reported that Foreign Secretary and UK Brexit negotiator Liz Truss had ordered officials to investigate how the statutory instrument (SI) was allowed to get to that point without “proper political scrutiny”.

In multiple amendments to the The Customs (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022, it was proposed that instead of using the words “the United Kingdom” that “Great Britain” should be used instead.

The Government had presented the amendments as minor and insignificant and would ensure NI-GB trade could “continue smoothly”.

The move provoked uproar online, as critics noted that this would directly contradict the Government’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol by entrenching it further.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he thought the initial move was “reprehensible by this Tory Government”.

“Why on earth would we trust them, where is the sense in handing power to them?” he asked.

“We must stand our ground and represent the people of Northern Ireland within the Union — not give up for political expediency.”

Conservative MP Steve Baker said Article 4 of the Withdrawal Agreement “makes clear that Northern Ireland is part of the customs territory of the UK. This was a crucial concession from the EU.

“I know from my recent trip to Belfast that temperatures are running incredibly high among the unionist community. We cannot forget that the Belfast Agreement operates east-west as well as north-south.

“This SI suggests that we are waving the white flag on the NI Protocol.”

Northern Irish Labour peer Baroness Hoey tweeted: “Are there any Conservative MPs who care about the Union?”

After news of the U-turn filtered through after Ms Truss’ intervention, Mr Beattie tweeted: “Engagement works and must be shown to work.

“Without a voice we have no influence, without a voice we cannot outline the problems, without a voice we rely on those who do not have our best interests at heart. Let’s not throw away our voice.”

Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates said what had happened was “raising eyes at the Treasury, whose amendment it was”.