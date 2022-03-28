Unionists more worried about NI Protocol than living costs, reveals LucidTalk poll

While constitutional issues seem to matter less to nationalists, latest survey suggests

Unionists’ number one concern is around commitment to the Union, cited by 61% of those surveyed. Credit: PA

The future of the Union and opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol are more important to unionists than the cost of living crisis, a poll suggests.

The findings emerge in a survey by LucidTalk where participants were asked about the issues that will be key when it comes to deciding who to vote for in the Assembly election.

For nationalists, the cost of food, fuel and heating is the overwhelming concern ahead of May 5. Yet it is only the fifth-biggest issue for unionists and far behind constitutional matters.

Across the board, the cost of living is the number one concern for all voters whose views were canvassed by LucidTalk.

People who took part in the survey were given a range of 19 issues, and told to select up to four of their top priorities.

Among nationalists, unionists and neutral voters, 59% cited the cost of living as a key issue which will influence their decision on who they vote for.

The worst cost of living crisis in decades has been unfolding over the last few months, with inflation at a 30-year high of 6.2% and crippling energy price increases confronting us all.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created even more turbulence and unpredictability.

When nationalist and unionist responses to a question on which factors will influence their choice of party are considered separately, the cost of living question emerges as a far bigger priority for nationalists.

The cost of living is the top priority for just 49% of unionists questioned and is considered less significant than constitutional matters, the poll suggests.

Unionists’ number one concern is around commitment to the Union, cited by 61% of those surveyed. Opposing the protocol is the next biggest concern at 54%, followed by the Northern Ireland economy and jobs (52%).

The NHS and its policies come fourth, at 51%, followed by the cost of living (49%) and education (31%).

Of those who designated themselves as nationalist/republican, the cost of living was the biggest issue, cited by 70% of those surveyed, followed by NHS policies (62%).

Constitutional matters appear less of a priority when it comes to deciding votes. A commitment to unification of Ireland was a key issue for just 51% of nationalists, down on the 61% of unionists who prioritised commitment to the Union.

Read more With five weeks to go until Northern Ireland election, Sinn Fein remain in pole position

A commitment to a border poll was a key priority for just 28% of nationalists — and was not among the top six issues emerging out of the survey.

Nationalists’ six most pressing priorities in descending order were cost of living, NHS policies, commitment to unification, the local economy and jobs, equality and human rights.

The cost of living was also the top priority for neutral voters, with 69% putting it number one. The economy and jobs followed (50%), with education, environment and the NHS also high on neutrals’ priority list.

In a separate poll question, people were asked how the cost of living crisis was impacting on their household budgeting, and if they had been forced to cut back.

Almost half (49%) said it had hit their household budgeting significantly, with a further 48% saying their plans had been impacted slightly.

Only 11% said it had no impact, and they were not cutting back, with 1% unsure.

Different parts of the region appear to be hit worse than others — 49% of those in the northern part of Northern Ireland said their budgets had been impacted significantly, whereas in both eastern and southern areas just 35% said there were significant issues.

In western areas, some 44% of respondents said their budgets had been significantly impacted.