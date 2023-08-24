Unionists reject claims Windsor Framework can’t be reopened after government call again for restored Executive

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly after a political panel discussion with representatives of the five largest political parties at Stormont during a visit by the American Irish State Legislator Caucus in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Unionists have rejected claims from the government that improvements can be made to the Windsor Framework from within a restored Executive.

It comes as the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly accused Minister of State for NI Steve Baker and others in the government of engaging in “megaphone diplomacy”.

Speaking previously Mr Baker said improvements could be made to the agreement between the UK and EU from within a restored Executive.

"The best future available to people is to restore the Executive, make the most of the Windsor Framework and yes, propose improvements if people need to, but make the most of it,” Mr Baker told Cool FM.

Pressed for a timescale on her party’s discussions with the UK Government to secure what they need to return to Stormont, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “We are engaged in a process of back and forth in terms of the constructive discussion to try to find resolution to the issues.

“We have been very clear with the Government in the document we have given them, what we need to see, and we have highlighted the concerns and issues raised to us by businesses about the Windsor Framework, and I think it’s very clear there are a lot of questions around what the implementation of all of this will mean.

“We want to find solutions, we haven’t been prescriptive about what those are because we want to get the maximum flexibility.

“I think there is, at the moment, a real obligation on the UK Government to build that trust with the people of Northern Ireland, fulfil what it is that the Prime Minister and his Government have promised to the people of Northern Ireland, and that’s what we’re waiting to see.

Meanwhile Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy said he has detected no sense of urgency from the UK Government to get the Stormont Assembly fully functional again.

“We have had meetings with the British Government over the summer, and we have said when we came out that we don’t get any sense of urgency whatsoever,” he said.

“We have raised that with the Taoiseach when we met him a couple of weeks ago, and the penny seems to be dropping in Dublin at least.

“It is not a tenable situation to allow this to drift on. We’re moving now into the implementation phase of the (Brexit) protocol arrangements and the DUP are still holding out in terms of negotiations.

Steve Baker

“The two governments are co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, they have a responsibility for taking action, for working together in the first instance, which would be a welcome development, and taking action to ensure that these institutions are put back in place.

“It shouldn’t continue one day longer.

Addressing Mr Baker’s comments, TUV leader Mr Allister said any unionist “foolish enough” to return to Stormont on the current terms would be “assisting the dismantling of the very Union they claim to profess”.

"If Steve Baker’s adjuration of fidelity to the Windsor Whitewash represents HMG’s definitive position - and it probably does - then, for any principled unionist, Stormont is dead, and so it ought to be, because to operate it now is to implement the Union-dismantling Protocol in all its parts,” he said.

"As for the disingenuous pretence that from within Stormont change could be wrought, such is so threadbare as to not even amount to a figleaf."

The North Antrim MLA also hit out at Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and suggested a “Sinn Féin veto” would guarantee a lack of reform on the Windsor Framework.

"Anyone tempted to listen to Doug Beattie disseminating such nonsense just needs to remember two critical realities: the Sinn Féin veto (aided by the other Protocol fanatics in Alliance) will guarantee no Protocol diluting proposals will ever emerge from Stormont, the ‘rigorous implementers’ will see to that; and Stormont itself has no say over U.K./EU negotiations, either now or in 2025,” he said.

“Thus, those who pretend change can be secured from within Stormont are peddling deception exceeded only by their disavowal of the solemn pledge of all Unionist leaders on 28 September 2021.

Jim Allister

“It is only by staying out of Stormont that it affords any leverage, but even if it didn’t, going in is impossible, surely, for any unionist who recognises the Protocol for the Union-dismantling instrument it is.

"There is nothing impossible about the sovereign government of the UK exercising sovereignty over its own territory.”

In the previous interview, Mr Baker said he and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris maintained their optimism over a Stormont return, but conceded it was unlikely.

"The reality is that the Windsor Framework wasn’t able to bring the DUP straight back,” Mr Baker said.

"It really is in their hands and we can’t keep going to and fro. The ball is in both our courts; the government and the DUP.

"We continue to talk to all parties, but really, in the end, in a democracy as we saw throughout the whole process, painful as it was leaving the EU, in the end it’s in the hand of electors.

"If electors, unionist electors want the Executive back they do need to say to their elected representatives that is what they demand.”