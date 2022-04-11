Unionists snub group which aims to improve cross-community relations

No unionists attended the second and final meeting of a council working group that aims to promote cross-community relations.

According to minutes, five Sinn Fein and one SDLP councillor attended Mid Ulster District Council’s good relations working group on March 9.

In December, the committee chairman, Ulster Unionist Derek McKinney said he would not be attending future meetings as he believes “there are no good relations on the council”.

Previously, DUP councillors, Kim Ashton, Paul McLean and Kyle Black had sent apologies for not attending.

However, the minutes note that no apologies were received for absences from the recent meeting.

Unionist councillors in Mid Ulster have been critical of moves to spend £16,000 of ratepayers’ money on the establishment of a working group to promote discussions about Irish unity, a move that has been taken forward by the good relations working group.

This group has been backed by 25 nationalists and independents, and opposed by15 unionists.

At a meeting of the good relations working group in March, those present were told that a specification for workshops had been developed and sent out for quotations, with the expectation being that five online events and a close event will take place in June.

Commenting on the minutes, DUP councillor Kim Ashton noted the make-up of the good relations working group is “really now the nationalist relations working group as there is no unionist attending that”.

“Our parties have concerns about the money that is being spent through this channel looking at a United Ireland,” she said.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McPeake took the opportunity to “invite unionists” to return noting “they have essentially boycotted the group since its inception”.

“The group would be much stronger and richer if they were on it but we can only but appeal for them to come onboard,” he said.