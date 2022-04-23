Unionists voice anger towards the protocol in east Belfast

Orange Order leader claims ‘it will try and deliver a united Ireland by the back door’

Strong feelings: People take part in an anti-protocol parade and rally in Grand Parade, east Belfast. Credit: Liam McBurney

It is no surprise that east Belfast was the venue for the largest anti-protocol rally to date — after all, this was where the public gatherings first started over two years ago.

Back then loyalists lined up to enter a meeting held in The Constitutional Club on Belfast’s Newtownards Road. The gathering was closed to the media.

Since then, the rallies have not only gone on the road but moved away from exclusively loyalist gatherings to bringing mainstream political unionism to the platform to voice opposition at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Last night’s demonstration in east Belfast was as much a band parade as a protest, with around 10 bands and a large number of Orangemen marching to a makeshift podium placed close to a memorial to those who lost their lives in World War Two.

The parade, along with followers, left Templemore Avenue to march to Bloomfield Road roundabout, where a small stage festooned in flags had been set up.

Until now the parades have been dominated by a familiar trinity of speakers, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Jim Allister of the TUV and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Elsewhere in Belfast last night, Pride Talksback, the hustings events hosted by Belfast Pride, took place.

The Pride event had only one unionist party present — UUP election candidate Lauren Kerr — despite all having been invited.

The anti-Protocol rally was the reverse. The only unionist party not speaking from the platform was the UUP, with the DUP, TUV and PUP all represented.

The change of speakers included veteran Orangeman and current Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson, who received the warmest of welcomes from the crowd.

“We stand on this platform as unionists opposed to the protocol,” he said.

“We may differ on other points, we may have different emphasis and priorities, but we stand here this evening united against the protocol. I know many of you out there — and you have different allegiances, you belong to different bands, you support different football teams, for all I know there may even be some blue men here this evening.”

The Rev Gibson referred to recent comments made by Sinn Fein in relation to unionist outreach saying “the republican leopard will not change their spots”.

Calling the protocol a “threat that came from within”, he said it was “ devious, underhand and sly, it will try and deliver a united Ireland by the back door”.

The DUP’s Joanne Bunting, who is aiming to retain her east Belfast seat in the May 5 poll, said the protocol was “an affront to every unionist in Northern Ireland and should be an affront to everyone else in the rest of the UK”.

“Northern Ireland is being pushed to the sidelines by an unjust and undemocratic protocol”.

Mrs Bunting added: “Our culture and identity has been under attack for decades.

“We will not be diminished and we refuse to be demonised,” she told the east Belfast crowd.

“To the Irish Government, we say we will work with you as neighbours but mind your own business. Look after your own country and keep your nose out of the internal affairs, trade and constitutional position of the United Kingdom.

“To the EU, we say we are not your bargaining chip, we are not your leverage and we will not be your hostage and we are not a divorce settlement.”

They were joined by the Progressive Unionist Party’s Karl Bennett and John Ross of the TUV.

The change of speakers didn’t seem to dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm.

While other similar rallies appeared to attract an older, mainly male demographic, the east Belfast protest had a range of age groups. Those present seemed to be treating it like a mini-Twelfth, with teenage girls and boys wrapped in union flags gathered around the edges.

For some it was a Friday night social occasion rather than one that carried any major political significance.

On the Newtownards Road there was a stall selling an array of union flag trinkets and memorabilia.

Critics of the rallies say they have morphed from their original intention, to show unionist opposition to the sea border, into TUV election rallies.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie recently pulled out of attending the rallies because of perceived tensions around them. However, some of his party members have attended the events while other are taking part in more sedate indoor meetings.

UUP candidate for Strangford, Philip Smith, is to attend an anti-protocol over the weekend.

If the rallies have no connection to the election, it has been noted that to date there are none planned for after the May 5 poll.

It is obvious the feeling on the ground is strong, albeit for a range of different reason not all connected to the Brexit arrangements.

The plans by Boris Johnson to take measures if necessary to “fix” the deal with the EU could see an end to the gatherings.

The Prime Minister claimed yesterday that the protocol “does not command the confidence of a large part” of the population of Northern Ireland.

It has been reported that the government is planning to unilaterally suspend elements of the protocol through new Westminster legislation.

Last night Mr Allister told the crowd it is “long past the point” at which Westminster should have taken action over the protocol.

Referring to the Financial Times article, he added: “It will take more than a story to solve the protocol issue.”

NIO minister Conor Burns refused to be drawn on a report in the FT that ministers are preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to tear up the protocol.

Mr Burns said it is clear the arrangements are not working in the way that was intended and the Government already has powers under Article 16 of the protocol allowing it to suspend elements of it.

However, he did say that as far back as last July “the Prime Minister said that we believed that the threshold for triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol had been reached”.

“There is significant societal disruption in Northern Ireland due to the way that the protocol is being implemented”, he added.

“I hope Brussels are listening to this conversation and other conversations”.

Speaking at a news conference in New Delhi, Mr Johnson said: “The protocol really does not command the confidence of a large, large component of the population in Northern Ireland. We have to address that, we have to fix that.

“We think we can do it with some very simple and reasonable steps. We have talked repeatedly to our friends and partners in the EU. We will continue to talk to them. But as I have said many times now, we don’t rule out taking steps now if those are necessary.”