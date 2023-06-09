Unions hold protest outside council buildings over CCTV installation without consultation

Unions have gathered in protest of the installation of CCTV cameras in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council offices without staff consultation.

Additional cameras were recently installed to supplement existing “security and governance” arrangements within council buildings, with staff said to be concerned that no consultation was carried out beforehand.

Members of Nipsa, GMB and Unite The Union held a protest outside the council’s headquarters in Cloonavin this afternoon to voice their opposition to the move.

It comes following a series of discussions that were held between the unions and council officials after a union request to have the cameras removed last month.

A letter seen by this newspaper was sent to union members yesterday outlining the detail of the meetings.

It is understood unions were assured that the cameras “were not yet active and would not be activated” until consultation was completed with staff.

Council then told unions the cameras would be covered until that consultation took place and that no function to record audio was in place.

Further correspondence from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council then confirmed that “when they went to cover the cameras, they realised they have been active after all”.

The letter said further questions from union representatives about who the data controller was, who authorised the cameras and who had access to the recordings went unanswered.

Union members and representatives outside Cloonavin

The council said there would be no further progress on the installation of cameras until consultation can take place.

“As part on an ongoing review and upgrade of facility security, additional CCTV devices have been installed at council headquarters at Cloonavin,” said a spokesperson.

“The additional devices are being installed to enhance council security and to ensure staff feel safe in the workplace.

“This matter will not be progressed any further until after consideration of governance processes and staff consultation.”

It comes after a document presented to elected members in a behind-closed-doors meeting in April revealed that a review of security had been carried out following reports of secret recordings having taken place within council buildings.

It is understood councillors at the meeting approved the instruction of legal advisers to continue the process of seeking an injunction to prevent details of the recordings being published.

Read more Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and senior officials were granted ‘superinjunction’ over office recordings

Former councillor Padraig McShane said the move had provided “unlimited funding and support for legal proceedings”.

Earlier this month, a court heard that legal action over the recordings could be widened.

At a brief court appearance on May 5, Mr McShane said the issue of possible further legal steps in Switzerland and New Zealand had been raised in relation to attempts to obtain information from a site believed to have posted any relevant recordings.

The interim injunction preventing publication of details of the recordings was extended to June 5, before being further extended to June 12.

An earlier hearing had lifted a previous order preventing reporting of those proceedings, the effect of which is akin to a superinjunction.