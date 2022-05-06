Upper Bann: UUP leader Doug Beattie elected as he says ‘angry unionism’ must end

Beattie secures seat in tight race in Upper Bann while Dolores Kelly bows out

Doug Beattie has retained his seat in Upper Bann but it was tight going for the UUP leader, who relied on the surplus from DUP candidate Diane Dodds to get over the line.

Alliance candidate Eoin Tennyson took the final seat in the constituency, the first time the party has taken a seat in the area, edging past second Sinn Fein runner Liam Mackle who on Friday night had looked set to follow party John O'Dowd to Stormont.

Earlier on Saturday Diane Dodds (DUP) and Jonathan Buckley (DUP) took their seats to retain two for the DUP while Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd had been first past the quota on Friday night.

The biggest loser was SDLP’s Dolores Kelly, who failed to return to Stormont having been first elected in the constituency from 2003 to 2016, and again in 2017.

After securing his seat Mr Beattie, who had faced a battle in the area following a series of incidents at anti NI Protocol rallies over the last few weeks, said the time for angry unionism must end.

“You never take the electorate for granted,” he said after making the quota in the seventh count.

“There’s always a chance that someone is going to lose. In Upper Bann I’ve had to take some unpopular decisions as party leader and that may well have had an effect on me personally.

“At the end of the day if your message is there you can be transfer friendly,” he said.

“When you’re the leader of a party you have to lead. You have to make those decisions. I won’t be detracted from making those right decisions.

“I believe in confident, positive, optimistic unionism. Our messaging has to be tighter and we have to get that out there.

“We have made it quite clear we have to get the government up and running. We need to be working for the people.

“The only way to fix unionism is to change the way we do business. Angry, negative unionism is turning people off. It might take a while to change that. But we need to do it.

“People can question my leadership all they want. I have set the direction. It’s up to the party to decide on the leader, but I believe that’s me. We have a direction of travel set that we need to follow.”

Securing the second seat for the DUP behind Jonathan Buckley, Diane Dodds said she had been quite relaxed about returning to Stormont.

“It’s been a long long wait,” said Mrs Dodds. “But I wasn’t worried. We had a really good campaign. We worked very very hard on the ground.

“Some moment in the campaign were tricky,” she admitted. “But we were always confident we would take two seats.”

And she hit out at the SDLP for their negative campaign in the area which ended with Dolores Kelly losing her seat.

“That was particularly against the DUP,” she said. “The lesson should be talk about your own campaign and what you have to offer, don’t focus in targeting someone else.”

Posters placed by the SDLP told voters it was a straight fight for seat between Dodds and Kelly.

“We’re still waiting on more results. We will see how those work out then we will meet together and see where we go. There’s no doubt it has been a good campaign for Sinn Fein. But unionism has held up. The DUP has held up.”

And she maintained that the NI Protocol must go if institutions are to work in the country.

“We have said very consistently that the government must address the issue of the Protocol. That’s root and branch deal with the issues of laws which have been forced undemocratically on Northern Ireland,” he said.

DUP’s Jonathan Buckley said that while he as pleased with his overall vote, there were bigger issues which needed sorted now in Northern Ireland.

“I’m pleased with my vote. It’s gone up and I couldn’t be happier about that.

“But this election isn’t about me, it’s about my country and what I’m seeing makes me afraid for the future.

“Unionism needs to be strong and stand together."

Eoin Tennyson, who now becomes the youngest MLA elected, said the victory was “the honour of his life”.

“I was always told politics in Upper Bann would forever be orange and green,” he said. “I am so delighted to have mashed that narrative.

“Politics should not just be about working for one section of the community. Working for the entire community is absolutely what I intend to do come Monday morning.

“This is the honour and privilege of my life to be standing here today as a newly elected MLA. The first ever from the Alliance Party in Upper Bann.

“We now have to get on with the job.”