US aide Mick Mulvaney to meet Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill will met President Trump’s acting chief of staff in Belfast today.

The First Minister and Deputy First Minister will hold talks with Mick Mulvaney at Stormont.

He was in Dublin yesterday. After meeting Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill, he will fly to London where he is expected to urge the government to reverse its decision on Huawei.

The US administration is furious at the decision to involve the Chinese company in supplying 5G technology, over US concerns of a perceived security threat.

President Trump’s acting chief of staff will also address the Oxford Union debating society during his two-day visit.

Meanwhile President Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.