US election 2020: Politics should not be fought in the courtroom, says DUP's Paisley after Trump threatens legal battle

DUP MP Ian Paisley has said politics "should never be fought in the courtroom" after US President Donald Trump accused opponents of trying to steal the election before pledging to take his fight to the Supreme Court.

Trump, in an extraordinary intervention on Wednesday morning, announced he had won the election and cast doubts over mail-in voting. He also said he was "up big" and that the Democrats were "trying to steal the election".

DUP MP Ian Paisley, speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, warned against Trump taking it to the courtroom if he fails to win the election.

"I think it is probably one of the most exciting elections we have witnessed in a generation. From pure optics of politics and looking at it as a politic scientist, wow," he said.

"I think patience is going to be a virtue here and we are going to have to see what happens.

"There was no blowout victory for Biden- they were expecting a complete landslide. It has not happened. Everything is to play for here."

Mr Paisley, who is a supporter of the president, added the momentum is with Trump.

"It is going to be an exciting 72 hours now, he added.

Paisley with Melania Trump

However, when asked what he thought of Trump's legal action threat, the North Antrim MP said: "I just know from my own experience that politics should never be fought in the courtroom and usually people who go to the courtroom don't end up being successful.

"Politics is about what the people think."

SDLP MP Claire Hanna, who supported Democratic nominee Joe Biden, told BBC Radio Ulster it hadn't been a "pleasant night" after the expected Biden landslide did not materialise.

"Certainly the polls don't seem to have been accurate again and there hasn't been, as many of us hoped for, a repudiation of Trump and Trumpism," she told Good Morning Ulster.

"It does still look like Joe Biden will do it. I am not claiming any expertise on the numbers, but in terms of the pathway, he definitely has more routes."

Ms Hanna said the election result will see the United States "chronically divided".

"Trump has been out and characteristically bullish. I watched the video of his speech ... he doesn't look like a man who thinks he has won," he added.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also hit out and Trump, tweeting: "Maybe just let them count the votes."

US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House (AP/Evan Vucci)

DUP MLA Paul Frew tweeted: "Things I’ve learned from this US Election, 1- majority of pollsters don’t have a clue, why ? 2- intolerant liberalism pushes centreground political views underground. 3- I was absolutely 100% correct to go to bed at normal time. Fresh and well this morning."