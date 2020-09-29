US President Trump a fan of Irish history and knows more about Gerry Adams than me, says NI Special Envoy Mulvaney

Trump's NI envoy says President recognises complexities of Brexit in regards to Ireland

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland has said he knows less about Gerry Adams than President Donald Trump.

Mick Mulvaney made the comments on a visit to Dublin on yesterday, when he met Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Mulvaney's first visit to Ireland as Mr Trump's envoy was rescheduled several times due to the pandemic and Covid-19 linked controversies in Ireland scuppered two potential dates.

There was the furore over allegations of breaches of social distancing at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey and the attendance of senior Sinn Fein politicians.

Around six weeks ago was the last time Mr Trump spoke to Mr Mulvaney, who was appointed envoy in March, about Brexit and Ireland. He asked him why he had not travelled here yet.

"He thought that I would have been here by now. But we talked about Covid and he understood," Mr Mulvaney said.

Mr Mulvaney said he doesn't want his visits to Ireland to be "related to anything controversial".

True to his word he quickly shot down a question on allegations about Mr Trump's tax affairs reported in the New York Times saying he never comments on the President's taxes.

He said it's rare that his work as Northern Ireland envoy "goes all the way up to the boss".

He says Brexit-supporting Mr Trump takes the issue "very seriously" and "recognises the complexities" when it comes to Ireland.

He insists he is constantly in touch with others in the administration and he has had "long conversations" about the history of the Troubles with Mr Trump.

"He's a fan of history. He told me more about Gerry Adams that I knew about him myself," Mr Mulvaney adds.

Screen grab from the AP footage of Donald Trump meeting Gerry Adams.

Mr Mulvaney, Mr Trump's former White House Chief of Staff, is a proud Irish American and no stranger to Irish shores. He said the Trump family's hotel resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, is "the second best golf course in Ireland after Lahinch where I'm a member".

Mr Mulvaney's visit may have avoided Covid-19 controversies but it does come at a highly sensitive time in the Brexit process.

Tensions between the UK and EU are high amid the impasse on talks on a trade deal. The UK Government is pushing ahead with its Internal Market Bill that Brussels and Dublin believe undermines the Brexit deal and its Irish protocols designed to prevent a hard border.

Mr Mulvaney met with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and is to hold further meetings with politicians in Northern Ireland. Ms McDonald was asked about the row over Mr Storey's funeral delaying Mr Mulvaney's mission.

She said: "I think it was the Covid situation and international travel more generally that impacted on his arrangements. I'm glad that he has got here, and I hope that his meetings are useful and that a unified message will go back from Ireland to the United States."

Separately Mr Coveney emphasised Ireland's "real concern" at the current approach of the UK Government in his meeting with Mr Mulvaney. The US envoy met the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis on Sunday.

Mr Lewis previously admitted the Internal Market Bill breaks international law, albeit arguing it did so in a limited way. Mr Mulvaney said he's satisfied with Mr Lewis's argument that the legislation is a "safety net" and would "only become relevant if there is no underlying larger EU-UK agreement".

Mr Mulvaney said both sides have a "mutual interest" in securing an agreement and that politicians on both sides still believe there can be a deal.

He said he understands why people are questioning the British commitment to international agreements, but he doesn't believe it has undermined the US administration's confidence in the UK's ability to maintain international commitments.

He predicted the US will do a trade deal with the UK but Britain will seal such a deal with the EU first. Senior US Democratic Party politicians including Nancy Pelosi have warned a US deal with the UK could be blocked if the Good Friday Agreement isn't protected.

Mr Mulvaney said some American lawmakers would be well served to "look at it with cool heads and realise that it [the Internal Market Bill] is not an immediate threat to the Good Friday Agreement".

He added: "It's not an immediate threat to the reinstitution of a hard border. Could it play a role in moving in that direction?

"Yes, which is why I'm here to reflect my government's commitment to the Good Friday Agreement."