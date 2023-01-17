US Special Envoy to NI insists commitment to Good Friday Agreement ‘as strong as ever’ ahead of milestone anniversary

US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III insists his country’s commitment to peace and prosperity in the region is “as strong as ever” ahead of the 25th anniversary of the peace process.

The 42-year-old grandson of former US senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, took up the job in December.

He was appointed to the role by US President Joe Biden in December – it had been vacant for almost a year after Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney stepped down last January.

"Hi everybody, I’m Joe Kennedy,” he said in a video posted on social media.

"And I’m honoured to serve as the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs.

"My appointment as envoy comes at an important milestone in our shared history.

"As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, we could reflect on how political progress has provided the necessary conditions for economic prosperity since 1998.”

Mr Kennedy described the growth in foreign direct investment here since the peace process as “remarkable” and credited “improved political conditions” for allowing two-way trade to flourish.

However he also stressed that now is the time to continue the work and “create opportunities for all” in the future.

“The US commitment to a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland remains as strong as ever,” Mr Kennedy said.

"I firmly believe that the next 25 years will be a time of even more growth and prosperity.

"Our goals are simple.

"We will capitalise on the opportunities that deepen trade and investment between the United States and Northern Ireland.

"We will work to strengthen the people-to-people ties that have been fostered over so many years and we will champion together Northern Ireland’s compelling potential as a place to visit, a place to study and a place to do business.”

The former Congressman revealed he has spent his first few weeks in office speaking to “a range of leaders, experts and citizens who have a stake” in our economic future.

"I look forward to continuing these discussions,” Mr Kennedy concluded.

"I’m thrilled, honoured and humbled to be part of our shared history – to take on this exciting opportunity.”

It comes as the EU and UK continue to try and resolve the ongoing row over the NI Protocol which is preventing the DUP from forming an executive at Stormont.

The renewed push is fueling speculation that US President Joe Biden may visit Northern Ireland if a deal can be reached before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden, who has strong Irish roots, has previously made clear the UK’s handling of Northern Ireland and Brexit damages prospects of a quick US-UK trade deal.