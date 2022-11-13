US urging deal over Northern Ireland Protocol to be done by April

The US is urging a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol to be reached by April ahead of a potential visit by President Joe Biden.

According to sources within Brussels, the administration in Washington is putting pressure on the European Union and the UK Government to step up diplomatic efforts to resolve the protracted post-Brexit trading arrangements.

“The US is increasing the pressure on the EU now to get the deal done by April. In fact, they are encouraging both the UK and EU,” a Brussels diplomatic source told The Sunday Telegraph.

Mr Biden is tipped to make a visit to Northern Ireland as part of a series of events scheduled to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

However, as the Belfast Telegraph reported in October, a failure to reach agreement on the protocol and thus restore an Assembly and Executive at Stormont is likely to damage the chances of a presidential visit.

Well-placed sources told this newspaper a visit is dependent on a fully-functioning Assembly and Executive being in place.

The President has taken a personal interest in the issue given his Irish roots and in a phone call with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month, the White House revealed the pair spoke about “the need to maintain momentum toward reaching a negotiated agreement” over the issue.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.

The DUP has refused to nominate an Assembly Speaker or allow the formation of an Executive at Stormont until the matter is resolved.

Recent weeks have seen increasingly positive mood music among the UK and EU for reaching an agreement over the issue.

During his first official meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the British-Irish Council, Mr Sunak said he was “confident” a solution to the protocol issue can be found with “goodwill and pragmatism”.

"We need to find a practical resolution to some of the challenges that families and businesses are facing on the ground," the Prime Minister added.

"We need to protect Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom.

"And that will require everyone to enter into these talks with a spirit of goodwill and pragmatism.

"I'm confident if we can do that, working together, we can find a way through."