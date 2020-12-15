Use of Seamus Heaney's image in NI centenary campaign 'deeply offensive', says Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has slammed the "cynical" use of Seamus Heaney's image in the UK Government's Northern Ireland centenary campaign as "deeply offensive".

Mr Eastwood has been criticised for a Tweet he made in the wake of the Northern Ireland Office's use of a portrait of Mr Heaney in their marketing for the centenary.

The £3m campaign was unveiled by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis at an event in Belfast on Monday.

In response Mr Eastwood tweeted an image of the late Co Londonderry poet with a quotation: “Be advised, my passport’s green/No glass of ours was ever raised/To toast The Queen.”

Mr Heaney, who was from a Catholic nationalist background, famously wrote the poem 'An Open Letter' in 1983 as a response to being included in 'The Penguin Book of Contemporary British Poetry'.

However he was pictured with the Queen at a state dinner in Dublin in 2011.

Speaking in an interview with BBC journalist Mark Carruthers shortly before his 2013 death the Bellaghy poet described his own identity as "Ulster-Irish or Irish-Ulster, take it one way or another".

Mr Eastwood described the use of Mr Heaney's portrait in the campaign as a "cynical attempt to co-opt Seamus Heaney’s image and reduce his work to a branding tool to promote that narrative about partition, which he did not subscribe to, is deeply offensive and it should be called out".

He accused the UK Government of only being interested in "promoting a single political narrative about the centenary".

In response to Mr Eastwood's Tweet UUP leader Steve Aiken posted a picture of Mr Heaney alongside the Queen and said "despite colour of passport I do think Seamus did raise a glass to the Queen - far better days in Irish/UK relations...let’s get back to them".

Former Alliance Party leader Lord Alderdice also responded.

"So if the ‘other side’ were to follow your example they would still be refusing to pay any respect to the institutions of the New Ireland a century later. Is that really the example we want to set?," he wrote.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph Mr Eastwood elaborated on his Tweet.

“Heaney’s significant body of work belongs to everyone on this island. It is his account of life in a place struggling with its own identity and it would be wrong, therefore, to attempt to associate his image with a particular political narrative," the Foyle MP said.

“His famous response to inclusion in a book of British poetry, which I recognise that I quoted on Twitter without context, is a demonstration of the contradiction at the heart of the NIO strategy here. That does not diminish the pride that those who define as Irish, Northern Irish or British should have in his work.”

It is unclear if permission was sought from Mr Heaney's family before his image was included in the Northern Ireland centenary campaign.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has said that "permission for use of the Seamus Heaney portrait was received from the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen's University Belfast, who hold rights to the portrait".

A spokesperson said that the "purpose of the centenary brand is to showcase stories from all communities and all geographic areas, both historically and into the future".

The Belfast Telegraph asked the NIO if they ensured the approval of Mr Heaney's family before using the image, but they did not respond.

Queen's University Belfast and the Seamus Heaney Centre also failed to comment.