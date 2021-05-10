UUP: Aiken resignation in stark contrast to DUP ‘nastiness’ 

Steve Aiken (right) elbow bumping colleague Danny Kennedy at Stormont during Mr Aiken’s first media appearance after resigning as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP). Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Steve Aiken's resignation as UUP leader was his own decision and the party did not move against him, they have insisted.

Mr Aiken said he came to the decision after consulting with party colleagues and decided he was no longer the best man for the job.

However, the former Royal Navy Submarine Commander has confirmed his decision to remain in politics and continue as an MLA.

He appeared at a press conference at Stormont on Monday morning to discuss his decision to resign over the weekend.

Also present was UUP Chairman Danny Kennedy and potential leadership candidates MLAs Doug Beattie and Robbie Butler.

Both men refused to be drawn on if they were standing for the position, saying they were present only to show solidary with Mr Aiken.

Former MLA Mr Kennedy said Mr Aiken's decision to resign stood in stark contrast of the removal of Arlene Foster as DUP leader.

"Steve does not stand alone today, he stands with me representing the entire party and with colleagues of the Assembly party," he said.

Mr Kennedy praised "the leadership he has given and the way he has conducted himself".

"It's not for us, the nastiness and the unpleasantness of leadership change carried out in dark corners like the DUP removing Arlene Foster, who frankly deserved better," he said.

"Nor indeed would we replicate what Sinn Fein did in their purge in Foyle."

Mr Aiken said he reached his "difficult" decision to resign because "more than ever unionism and those in Northern Ireland need a clear political voice".

"Looking ahead I believe there is a place for a strong, progressive, inclusive unionist party, one can that deliver hope over fear and good government rather than endless posturing and bickering," the South Antrim MLA said.

Mr Aiken said the UUP always put country over party and pointed to their decision to take the post of Health Minister in the Executive, despite the challenges it posed.

He said he was extremely proud of the work of his predecessor Robin Swann during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am however, self aware enough to admit, that despite our strengths, our party is not breaking through," Mr Aiken told the assembled press.

"I am also very aware of my own failings and despite successes over the past 19 months I realise that a change in leadership is needed.

"The UUP is a team in which all parts need to work effectively. Quite frankly it hasn't been working as well as it should be, that is down to me. Rather than being seen to be part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution.

"Having ben in many command positions before I know and recognise the critical point when a change is needed. For the greater good and for a reinvigoration of the fight."

Mr Aiken said resigning was "bittersweet", but that a new leader was needed to "get unionism ready".

Pointing to the Scottish Parliament elections, which resulted in an overwhelming endorsement of the pro-independence SNP, he said "we do have a real challenge ahead of us, but we're ready for it".

Referring to the DUP and his own party Mr Aiken said it was "time for unionism to get it's act together".

Mr Butler said Mr Aiken would remain an important part of the party.

"On behalf of the Assembly group I wanted to pay tribute to his leadership and say that we look forward, not only to working with him, but to sitting beside him in the chamber," the Lagan Valley MLA said.

Mr Beattie, widely tipped to be the next leader, said he was proud to call his fellow military veteran a friend.

"I'm standing here to support my party leader, my colleague and my friend Steve Aiken. It was difficult for him going through this process and he's shown incredible moral courage to stand here today," the Upper Bann MLA said.

"I will think about whether or not it would be right for me to stand, I will take soundings if the party want me to be leader and if they want to be led by me and then I will make a decision. I will try and do that as soon as I possibly can."

Mr Kennedy said party officers had "taken steps" ahead of a leadership election and a special meeting of the party executive would take place on Tuesday night, followed by further announcements.