UUP candidate blames bizarre election leaflet blunders on ‘printing error’

The Ulster Unionist Party has said a “printing error” is to blame, after one of its council candidate’s fliers was found to be riddled with erratic typos.

Michael Henderson, who currently sits on the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, is hoping to retain his seat for Castlereagh South following the local votes next week.

Eagle-eyed residents spotted some bizarre wording in leaflets that have been distributed on behalf of Mr Henderson’s recent canvassing campaign.

The documents that have been delivered to houses, appear to jumble sentences together in odd formatting.

The descriptions chop and change between Mr Henderson’s political biography, and details about property developments.

For example, the first line reads: “I was first elected to Castlereagh Borough Council in 1997. WELCOME THE FOLLOWING NEW DEVELOPMENTS TO THE I have served in all committees and had the honour beingAREA:”

Another line states: “I was awarded an MBE for services to the community bytendering for a new 3G facility and two soccer pitches at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.Lough Moss.”

When contacted for a response, the UUP said the leaflets were a result of “a printing error”.

Mr Henderson has since also taken to social media, to share a photograph of the amended fliers.

He added: “Please see a copy of my original postal leaflet as some of them seem to have misprinted. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The UUP had previously selected Mr Henderson as its candidate for South Belfast in the 2019 General Election.

The decision proved controversial as it was criticised by some factions of unionism, including loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, as putting Mr Henderson forward improved the chances of the SDLP’s Claire Hanna or Alliance candidate Paula Bradshaw in taking the seat.

Sinn Fein and the Green Party had stood aside in the constituency to strengthen the SDLP’s bid to unseat the DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly, and the seat was subsequently won by Ms Hanna.

Mr Henderson has been a Castlereagh councillor for 26 years. He is running again for the Lisburn and Castlereagh area on May 18, alongside 10 other UUP candidates.

His pamphlet mishap hasn’t been the first embarrassing moment of this year’s overall local election trail.

With 807 candidates contesting a total of 462 seats in Northern Ireland, there have already been incidents of canvassers guessing residents’ ages wrongly, or being bitten by the family dog when trying to put hand-outs through letterboxes.