UUP candidate not replacing election posters following latest vandalism

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston has said she won’t be erecting any more election campaign posters following the latest incidents of vandalism to her photographs in the local area.

The former Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) councillor is hoping to regain her Belfast City Council seat, this time with the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

The north Belfast mother shared a picture to Twitter on Tuesday, which shows a photograph of an election poster ripped up.

“I'm done with this sh*t,” she wrote.

"I live in the area and my kids are asking why people want to cut mummy's face. I won't be replacing them or putting any more up.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie showed solidarity with his party’s candidate, commenting: “Don’t let them grind you down JA. Keep going.”

She further noted that out of her 85 posters, 47 are now gone or vandalised.

Ms Corr-Johnston believes the latest incident is “not a coincidence but a coordinated campaign” by people who are “anti-democratic”.

"They're welcome to remove every one of them but they'll not take my name off the ballot,” she added.

Before last year’s Assembly election, Ms Corr-Johnson managed to turn the tables when a poster of hers was defaced with blue paint.

In response, she posted a picture of her face on social media covered in blue paint with the caption: "Today's look is inspired by anonymous."

Former UUP leader Robin Swann and other supporters saw the funny side and Ms Corr-Johnston's Twitter feed was soon covered in pictures of Smurfs, along with the hashtag 'MamaSmurfForNorthBelfast'.

UUP's Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston reacts to her poster being defaced with blue paint

In the run-up to next week’s council election, SDLP candidate Oisin Edwards has been one of the latest to face intimidation while putting up his posters in Waringstown.

“After being shouted at while putting [a poster up], it along with three others have been stolen," he said.

Alliance candidate John Hyland said both he and his colleague Chelsea Harwood had their posters either removed or defaced in Ballymena and Broughshane last week, respectively.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston reported that one of the party's Belfast candidates, Ian McLaughlin, was attacked with glass bottles by youths while putting up poster in the Twaddell Avenue area of the city, and independent candidate for Mid Tyrone Emmet McAleer had some of his posters targeted in the village of Rouskey in Co Tyrone.

Ards Peninsula candidate, the SDLP's Joe Boyle, has also had his posters stolen in the village of Greyabbey in Co Down.