UUP councillor Dr John Kyle reflects on ‘renaissance’ within unionism and loyalism a decade on from city hall flag protests

A loyalist wrapped in a Union flag throws a wooden post at a PSNI Land Rover in east Belfast AFP via Getty Images

Ulster Unionist councillor Dr John Kyle has described a “renaissance” within unionist and loyalist culture a decade on from the 2012 flag protests.

Dr Kyle – who joined the Ulster Unionist Party 10 months ago and who recently revealed he plans to leave elected politics – said the history of loyalism and an appreciation of the “new cultural vibrancy” is noticeable within communities since Northern Ireland was rocked by the protests following the removal of the union flag from Belfast City Hall.

However, he hit out at the “disrespect” still shown to loyalist communities 10-years on, describing the criticism coming from “cosmopolitan professional classes who should know better”.

On Monday 3 December, 2012, Belfast City Council voted to fly the union flag at city hall only on designated days.

By the end of that year and throughout 2013, loyalist protests took place across Northern Ireland over the decision, with dozens of police officers injured and scores of people arrested.

Writing about his reflections a decade on in the loyalist blog Unionist Voice, Dr Kyle also said there was a “growing consensus that the strongest argument in support of Northern Ireland is a successful, peaceful Northern Ireland”.

“Large swathes of the population could not understand why the flag was so important to unionists, especially those from working class communities,” he wrote.

“In the ten years since the decision by Belfast City Council, unionist and loyalist culture has seen something of a renaissance.

“The complex history surrounding the Battle of the Somme is now much better known and its significance is acknowledged and embraced - thanks in part to historians such as the late Eamonn Phoenix and east Belfast’s Jason Burke.

“Marching bands have also enjoyed a resurgence with new uniforms, expanded repertoires and creative collaborations such as the Gertrude Star, Duke Special and Matt Maginn performing ‘Fifes and Fusion’ in the MAC.

“Jonathan Burgess, one of Northern Ireland’s leading playwrights has produced a number of acclaimed plays exploring loyalist and Northern Irish culture and tradition.

A loyalist wrapped in a Union flag throws a wooden post at a PSNI Land Rover in east Belfast AFP via Getty Images

“Meanwhile earlier this year Sam Robinson’s play about Glentoran ‘One Saturday Before the War’ played to enthusiastic full houses.”

Dr Kyle was co-opted onto Belfast City Council as a PUP member to replace the late David Ervine after his death in 2007.

He resigned from the party, citing “respectful differences” over the NI Protocol, and joined the UUP in February.

Last week the politician told the Belfast Telegraph that he won’t be standing for re-election to Belfast City Council next year.

He added: “The flag protests resulted in many young loyalists being burdened with a criminal record. To many it seemed that while to protest is legal, some protests are less legal than others and, despite the protests, the flag is still only flown on just over a dozen days each year on the city hall.

“Resolving conflict does not mean capitulating to the opposition, rather it means having the strength and confidence to engage with your opponents, to discuss the issues or injustices and to make your case cogently and persuasively.

“The act of reaching out to your opponent will create a climate of mutual respect and allow relationships to develop.

“Condemning opponents or shouting insults only entrenches people in their animosities and existing views, whereas treating them with respect opens up the possibility of positive change.”