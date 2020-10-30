UUP councillor John McDermott defects to DUP

An Ulster Unionist councillor in Carrick has defected to the DUP.

Mid and East Antrim councillor John McDermott was welcomed by DUP leader Arlene Foster.

She said the Carrick Castle politician "has a track record of public service, whether through years of service as a police officer, or more recently as an elected representative".

The move means the DUP's will now have 16 of the 40 seats in the council, while the UUP moves down to six - one behind Alliance.

Mr McDermott said: "It is a huge privilege to represent the people of Carrick and I will continue that role within the Democratic Unionist Party.

"I have worked closely with DUP colleagues since I was first elected, and have appreciated the collective approach taken by the party, working together as a team right across the council area.

"The DUP offers a strategy and vision which I share and will play my part in being a positive unionist voice here in Carrick."

Welcoming him, DUP council group leader Gregg McKeen said: "I'm delighted that John is now part of the DUP group on council.

"He is a dedicated representative and will add to an already strong DUP team."