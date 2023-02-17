UUP leader denies commissioning damning report and says he’s confident in his vision

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has insisted he did not commission a report that concluded his party is on “life support, just waiting for someone to turn off the switch” and expressed confidence moving forward.

Political consultant Jon Rainey, who only joined the party three months ago, compiled the 10-page document, which is brutally critical of the UUP’s approach on a range of issues including electioneering and communication.

It states that “quite literally, everything is amateur and scrappy” compared to “even the most ineffective political party in Spain or Estonia” and warns that the UUP is “not even at the starting line.”

The ‘A practical approach to campaign modernisation in the Ulster Unionist Party’ report – which asserts that it is possible to reverse the party’s fortune – is marked “exclusively for Cpt Doug Beattie”.

However, Mr Beattie told BBC Radio Ulster he has not read it.

“Lots of things get addressed to me,” he said.

"Sometimes I see them and sometimes I don’t, sometimes I read them and sometimes I don’t get a chance."

The Upper Bann MLA was asked by Good Morning Ulster presenter Joel Taggart if he commissioned the report.

"No, I did not,” Mr Beattie replied.

"People do things, people look at things and give opinions.”

"As a party leader I have to set a direction, if I set a direction just because somebody doesn’t like the way I’m going then I would be dancing all around the place."

It prompted an awkward question from the presenter.

"So just to be clear – Jon Rainey who is a political consultant joins the UUP, he writes a report to analyse where he thinks the party is at, you didn’t ask him to write that report, didn’t know he was writing the report, he sent it to you but you haven’t read it yet and basically that’s all there is to that story?” Mr Taggart sought to clarify.

"Yes, as far as I’m concerned an individual wrote what he believes is the rights and wrongs of our party is at this moment in time and he sent it to me,” Mr Beattie replied.

"He’s not the only person to do this, other people do this.”

The presenter pointed out that the other people who do it are not all political consultants which Mr Beattie conceded, but said some of them are high ranking politicians.

The UUP leader insisted the party is on the right track.

“I am absolutely confident that our vision for Northern Ireland, for the future – based on its people and looking at the economy to provide jobs, housing and deal with the services that we need – is the right vision and right direction for my party,” he said.

“That’s the direction we need to go for the local council elections in May.”