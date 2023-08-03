UUP leader Doug Beattie insists ‘better chance’ of Stormont resolution in October

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said he wants a business conference due to take place in Northern Ireland later this year to be delayed as he believes Stormont will be up and running a just few weeks later.

On Wednesday, the Belfast Telegraph revealed Mr Beattie has asked the Government to postpone an investment conference in Belfast next month because of the Stormont stalemate.

Sources told the Belfast Telegraph it would be “a major embarrassment” if the conference was held with Stormont down while the UUP leader has said he is aware of three other parties also expressing concerns.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Mr Beattie said he had “no issue” with the prospect of businesses coming to Northern Ireland instead his concerns related to the timing of the conference which is set to take place on September 12 and 13.

“Let’s put this into context, I have no issue with people coming here. What I am asking for is that the conference in September is delayed no more by six weeks,” he told the programme.

“For two reasons, personally. Firstly we have a US trade delegation coming over here, the last week of October and makes sense to join the two together. I think the mass which is shown by businesses shows Northern Ireland in a better life.

Read more Doug Beattie asks PM Rishi Sunak to delay Belfast investment summit because of Stormont stalemate

“It’s an opportunity to get that investment in and showcase our own businesses in Northern Ireland. We have to be able to push and punch out to the global market."

The UUP leader also said he believed there is a “better chance” Stormont will be back up and running by the autumn than there is by September whenever the conference is due to take place.

“I think there is an opportunity we could have Stormont up and running and ministers in their place having taken up their role and actually having a real input,” he said.

Writing to 10 Downing Street Mr Beattie said: “To host such an event when the institutions are down is far from ideal. Postponing it until October 24, when a US trade mission is due to take place anyway, makes sense.”

Asked on the programme if there is a real difference between the conference taking place in October in comparison to September, Mr Beattie said: “I think so.”

“I’ve said this for a long time, through conversations I’ve had, through the analysis we’ve made, is that there is a good chance of getting an Executive up in October, whether it’s at the end of September or October,” he added.

“Let’s be clear, there is real leadership at a business level in Northern Ireland, but there is glass ceiling they cannot break.”