UUP leader Doug Beattie rejects DUP claims over border poll and calls for an end to ‘trading on fear’

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson officially launches the Party’s campaign and Five-Point Plan for the 2022 Assembly Election at the Omniplex Cinema, Dundonald. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie at the launch of his party's 2022 assembly election manifesto at HMS Caroline, Alexandra Dock in Belfast. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie says he doesn’t accept the DUP’s stance that a vote for the party will stop Sinn Fein calling for a border poll.

Mr Beattie was responding to claims by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Monday that only his party can win the forthcoming Assembly election and stop Sinn Fein calling for a chance to vote on a united Ireland.

Speaking at the DUP election launch in Dundonald, Mr Donaldson said: “The message coming across on the doorsteps is that the unionist electorate want the DUP to win. They are getting behind us and I believe that we are going to win.

“I want unionism to win this election and that is by voting for the DUP, giving us your first preference and then transferring your votes to other unionist candidates. Because I believe unionism can do better in this election.”

He added that Sinn Fein coming first on May 5 would “give them a platform to promote their All Ireland agenda” and said the only way to stop that was voting for the DUP.

Mr Beattie responded: “Given that Sinn Fein have been repeatedly calling for a border poll with no success - even going as far as predicting a United Ireland by 2016 - I don`t buy the DUP`s analysis that a vote for them will stop Sinn Fein calling for what they have always been calling for.

"It’s what Sinn Fein does. Let`s not elevate these calls with the DUP’s ill-judged comments.

“It’s time we stopped trading on fear and started trading on hope and making the case for a better Northern Ireland through a union of people within the United Kingdom.

“If this is the best that the DUP can do as the lead party of Unionism then it really is time for change. After 15 years of Sinn Fein and the DUP running Stormont together, the results are clear for all to see in terms of instability and uncertainty.

“It is now time for us to come together and set the agenda for the future for our children and young people. They will not be motivated by the repetitive negative message from the DUP. I believe that you will inspire people with hope far better than you will ever do with fear. We need more optimism not pessimism and that is how we will secure the long-term future of the Union.

“As positive, confident pro-Union candidates we will promote the Union rather than indulging in predicting its demise.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson officially launches the Party’s campaign and Five-Point Plan for the 2022 Assembly Election at the Omniplex Cinema, Dundonald. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson previously claimed Sinn Fein was fixating on bringing about a united Ireland when it should be focused on pressing issues affecting families in Northern Ireland.

However, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said the region’s biggest unionist party wanted to make the election about Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol and was not interested in real delivery for people.

The DUP has been contacted for further comment.