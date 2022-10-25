UUP leader Doug Beattie says talk of joint authority ‘not acceptable’

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said any attempt to enforce joint authority would be a “breach of the Good Friday Agreement” and “not acceptable”.

His comments come as Alliance Party leader Naomi Long told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday she would call on Rishi Sunak to reform legislation related to Northern Ireland’s Assembly to prevent further collapses of government.

“The Ulster Unionist Party wants to see the restoration of devolved government at Stormont,” said Mr Beattie.

"One of the key reasons this party supported the Belfast Agreement in 1998 was to ensure the replacement of the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement which permitted Dublin to have a consultative role in the affairs of Northern Ireland.

“In the section ‘Constitutional Issues’ the Belfast Agreement recognised ‘it would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland save with the consent of a majority of its people.

“Clearly any attempt to impose some form of Joint Authority between London and Dublin on Northern Ireland would run contrary to that and be another very serious breach of the Belfast Agreement.”

He continued to say the focus needs to be on “efforts on getting Stormont back up and running again so that locally elected politicians, with local knowledge and an understanding of this place and who are therefore best placed to make decisions affecting the lives of people here, can get on with that job.”

“That is what Northern Ireland needs right now, not any talk of joint authority”