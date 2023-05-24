UUP leader rules out merger with DUP: ‘It would be the end of the union’

UUP leader Doug Beattie has ruled out a merger with the DUP saying “it would be the end of the union”.

A poor election for the UUP saw it lose 21 seats on local councils across Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein becoming the largest party in Stormont and local government level has also applied pressure on unionism.

There has also been a suggestion of voter apathy towards unionist parties based on poor turnout in traditionally unionist areas.

Earlier in the week, former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt suggested a realignment of unionist parties whereby one would be closer in outlook to the TUV and the other would be made up of more progressive unionists.

Speaking on the Nolan Show, Mr Beattie was emphatic about the prospect of joining up with the DUP: “No. There’s not going to be a merger between the UUP and the DUP.

"It would not make sense to do that. It would be a white flag going up and it would be a sign of the end of the union if we did that.

“Because we would have a surge when you did that and you may well hit the polls at the very top but virtually immediately somebody will break away from that, that’s the nature of unionism, and you would have another sideline unionist party salami slicing it away.

“You would also have a huge number of voters, maybe, I’ll talk about the Ulster Unionist Party voters, Ulster Unionist Party voters who will say, ‘no this is not for me’, and they will go elsewhere.

“We would lose in our estimation about 50,000 votes, pretty much straight away, if we did that.

“So, where it sounds popular and people think that’s great, if you did that it would be short-lived and I think the space that we’re talking about is for two political unionist parties – that is one that sits in the centre ground and one that is to the right or right of centre.”

If he thought merging with the DUP would be good for the people of Northern Ireland, Mr Beattie said, then he would have that conversation but he thinks it would be “bad” for NI and for unionism.

Mr Beattie said he has a “really good friendship” with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and they have “come together to speak about wider unionism” in Northern Ireland in 10 or 15 years time.

They spoke in the count centre in Banbridge about the direction unionism should be going in to encourage more people to vote.

No discussions have been had about ‘pacts’ in future elections, he added.