UUP leader Steve Aiken calls for recommitment to 'vision of Belfast Agreement'

UUP leader Steve Aiken has said it is more important than ever to recommit to the vision of the Belfast Agreement.

Mr Aiken was speaking following the 23rd anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on Saturday.

Given the events of recent weeks and months, violence on our streets and mayhem that we hoped had been consigned to the past, Mr Aiken said it is more important than ever to reflect on what was agreed 23 years ago.

Of the 1998 accord, he said his party made many difficult decisions to establish the framework for peace - but it was to build a stronger and better future for us all.

Mr Aiken added: “Sadly, while much has been achieved, and in many ways our society has been transformed, much still needs to be done. Too many have played fast and loose with the Agreement and risk plunging another generation into despair.

“At the heart of the Belfast Agreement was the principle of consent, the understanding of parity of esteem, and building trust and mutual respect. There has never been a better time for us all to recommit to the Agreement and perhaps a good time for many, both here and across these islands and beyond, to reread the document and see the vision of David Trimble and John Hume.”

On Saturday Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Northern Ireland must not “spiral back to that dark place of sectarian murders and political discord” after another night of disorder.

Fourteen police officers were injured in Friday night's unrest, bringing the total number of officers injured in the recent disorder to 88.

Mr Martin said politicians owed it to the younger generation that the dark days of the Troubles do not return.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin

The Fianna Fail leader added: “Perhaps its most visible success is that a whole generation of young people have grown up not knowing or experiencing the violence that accompanied the Troubles.

“We owe it to the Agreement generation and indeed future generations not to spiral back to that dark place of sectarian murders and political discord.

“There is now a particular onus on those of us who currently hold the responsibility of political leadership to step forward and play our part and ensure that this cannot happen.

“I am determined to work with the British Government, the Executive and all political parties to protect the Good Friday Agreement, in all its parts.”