UUP MLA Doug Beattie defiant after second UDA threat in year

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has vowed to carry on calling out loyalist drug dealers after being threatened by the UDA.

The party's justice spokesman was informed of the terrorist threat yesterday morning.

"I got a phone call early this morning from the police saying that they had received a threat against me from the South East Antrim UDA," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It is the second one I have received (this year), and they asked me if I wanted them to do a follow-up visit and I said no.

"I got the phone call when I was eating my breakfast and I continued to eat my breakfast.

"I treat these threats with utter contempt.

"It will not stop me speaking out.

"I won't miss a heartbeat and if these people want to be involved in drugs they will be called out every single time.

"They will end up in jail and I will be the one making sure they get long sentences."

Mr Beattie believes he was targeted because of recent comments in the media in which he hit out at loyalist drug dealers.

"These paramilitaries are involved in looking after their own drugs empire and I have no doubt they are trying to silence people like me from speaking out against them," he added.

"It is just not going to happen."

Mr Beattie said he would be "paying no heed" to the terrorist bully boys.

His party leader Steve Aiken called the threats "absolutely reprehensible".

"That any criminal organisation thinks that it can interfere with the process of democracy is unbelievable, but for a public representative like Doug, who has steadfastly stood up to violence and intimidation from all sectors across the globe, just underlines what a disgrace they are," Mr Aiken said.

"The PSNI should take resolute action in dealing with this threat and we should make sure that it has every available legal tool available to dismantle this criminal gang.

"Whether it is threats against our justice spokesperson or our Health Minister, there is no room in any democratic society for these threats of intimidation and violence."

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the threat was "disgraceful"

She tweeted: "Who are these people? I doubt it will deter Doug he's faced bigger challenges in his life. Activity by the police against drug dealers in Upper Bann has been very welcome. #DrugsDestroyLives."

The PSNI said: "We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this. However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly.

"We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."