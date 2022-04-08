UUP Peer Empey claims ‘credible rumours’ emerging in Westminster Article 16 will be triggered after Stormont election

An Ulster Unionist Peer has claimed there are “credible rumours” that the UK Government plans to trigger Article 16 – the Northern Ireland Protocol safeguarding mechanism – in the aftermath of the Assembly Election.

Lord Empey claimed “government sources” were saying the action might “send the message to Brussels that London is serious about getting these negotiations concluded”.

Northern Ireland goes to the polls on Thursday May 5, with the DUP already warning that progress has to be made on the protocol issue if the party is going to enter into a new power sharing Executive.

The UUP Peer claimed talks between Brussels and London have “lost momentum in recent weeks”.

"There is of course the situation in Ukraine which is quite understandably taking up a lot of time and energy from both the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the European Commission, but the talks cannot drag on forever and are having a destabilising effect here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

"There are credible rumours at Westminster, that because of growing frustration amongst the UK negotiators, Article 16 may be triggered immediately after the Assembly Elections if no further progress is made.

"There is a feeling in some UK quarters that the EU may be playing things long in the hope that people here will come to accept the current situation as the status quo going forward.

“Government sources are now saying that it might send the message to Brussels that London is serious about getting these negotiations quickly concluded.”

Lord Empey made the comments after MEPs in the European Parliament voted to approve measures to allow medicines to be imported seamlessly from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, something the peer’s party leader Doug Beattie described as being a “step in the right direction”.

The change means rules that apply to the rest of the European Union around medicines will not apply in Northern Ireland and will apply retrospectively from the start of this year when it comes into force imminently.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated this week his party will not return to the executive until changes are made to the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements, casting doubt on the creation of a government following the May election

There are currently ongoing talks between the UK and EU on ways to reduce the red tape created by the protocol, although the engagements are set to be more low key in the coming months, with both London and Brussels mindful of a potentially fractious election campaign in Northern Ireland.

Previously it was mooted the UK Government were reluctant to trigger Article 16 and potentially deepen the dispute with the European Union due to Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

The protocol has created new economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Agreed by the UK and EU to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit, it has instead moved regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market for goods.

The region also applies the EU customs code at its ports.

Unionists and loyalists claim the arrangements have undermined the sovereignty of the UK and have demanded the UK triggers the protocol’s Article 16 mechanism to suspend its trading provisions.

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for a response.