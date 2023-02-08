UUP press officer leaves party to take up Civil Service role

A senior Ulster Unionist press and policy officer has left his job to take up a civil service role.

Stephen Barr, who has been at the heart of the party for almost a quarter of a century, was previously a special adviser to two UUP ministers.

His departure follows that of the party’s director of communications, John Moore, last month.

Mr Barr, who is from Portstewart, took up a position in David Trimble’s Westminster office in September 1999.

He returned to Northern Ireland to become special adviser to UUP Environment Minister Sam Foster and later Dermot Nesbitt who held the same portfolio.

Just last month, the party’s communications chief left to join a business policy group.

John Moore had worked for more than a decade as the Ulster Unionists’ head of press and policy. He was widely respected across the political divide.

His tenure, which began in October 2012, spanned four leaders and a range of crises.

Mr Moore is now head of public affairs for the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland.