UUP will not back Ombudsman's plans for new legislation over retired police officers

The Ulster Unionists have said they will not support the Police Ombudsman's plans for new legislation which would see retired officers compelled to co-operate with her office.

Marie Anderson told the Irish News last week she had drafted proposals to widen her powers and introduce a dedicated Police Ombudsman Act which will be presented to Justice Minister Naomi Long next month.

Former RUC and PSNI officers are currently not obliged to take part in Ombudsman investigations.

In a number of high profile probes, investigators were unable to interview officers involved at the time as they had since retired. However, MLA Doug Beattie said that the UUP will not be supporting the proposals, saying they would effectively single out retired police officers.

The UUP justice spokesman said that during the Troubles, the RUC "stood between the terrorists and the terrorised".

"Now, in their retirement, the Police Ombudsman wants to create legislation that will single out RUC GC (George Cross) officers and compel them to cooperate with her office," he said.

"She wishes to do this while no such compulsion is in place for former terrorists, even those now dressed as politicians.

"If the Ombudsman intends to go down this road then it should be through legislation - via the Department of Justice - that should compel any member of the public, as private citizens, to cooperate with her office and not just former police officers.

"The Ulster Unionist Party will not support the singling out of former retired police officers in this way.

"We would expect both the Chief Constable and the Justice Minister to ensure that former police officers will not be treated in any way less favourable than other private citizens."

Last week, the PSNI reached agreement on sharing information with the Ombudsman after shortcomings in a probe linked to the Sean Graham Bookmakers killings in Belfast after it failed to produce all its files on the 1992 atrocity to the watchdog.