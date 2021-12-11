UUP’s ‘Action Man’ Ryan McCready proving an internet hit

Councillor has been posting videos online

Daring: UUP’s own action man Ryan McCready has been setting the social media world alight with his TikTok videos including surfing

He only joined TikTok recently, but UUP councillor Ryan McCready’s ‘Action Man’ videos have already made him an online hit — racking up thousands of views.

The decorated former soldier, who served in Afghanistan, has been entertaining his followers on social media with his abseiling, surfing and indoor skateboarding. Some of his clips have been watched nearly 10,000 times.

While many would balk at climbing down a building, for the 35-year-old it’s the perfect way to engage with the public — particularly younger people, he explained yesterday.

He previously served as a Royal Irish soldier, and was elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council in the 2019 local government elections.

Ryan also revealed his clips have been given the thumbs up by UUP leader Doug Beattie ahead of a potential Stormont bid at the 2022 Assembly election.

In July he quit the DUP to join the Ulster Unionists amid the fall-out of Arlene Foster’s resignation from the DUP.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ryan explained the aim was to eschew the stereotype of the corporate politician — even if the Derry City and Strabane representative stresses it is also a risk.

“I’ve been given a lot of freedom and latitude by Doug,” he said.

“The engagement between politicians and people has just been so outdated — all the kind of polished, fancy language and all this obfuscation — the public is just bored of it.

“Clearly the way [politicians] have been doing it, it hasn’t been working and people want change. I just talked with my team and we discussed it… what inspires people and how do you connect with people that feel they don’t have a voice — and when you boil it down, it’s focused online.”

The clips have prompted him to be called ‘Action Man’, which is not surprising given he is an ex-soldier and being physically active comes naturally to him.

“Without the bravado aspect of it, it is a good description in a way. My first parachute jump happened when I was aged 16. I went skiing in Norway, Canada and I jumped into ice lakes,” he recalled.

“And if I’m going to be in politics then I have to show people who I am, what I’ve done and what my vision is.”

In August the former Royal Irish Regiment soldier, who joined the Army in 2002, spoke of his despair at the unfolding catastrophe of the Afghanistan crisis, which saw Taliban forces regain power in the region.

Keen to utilise social media to help people closer to home, Ryan said the response to his TikToks has been very positive, he revealed, adding that old school friends — as well as strangers — have been contacting him in recent days.

“They’ve been saying that this is really great stuff and that politicians have never been doing things like this, and we’re so glad to see someone like us, represent us,” he added.

Ryan also promises more action-packed clips are to come when spring comes around, laughing that it will “involve quite high skies and quite a few other things as well.”