UUP's Elliott calls for a probe into Electoral Office handling of general election

A former MP has called for an external review to be carried out into the Electoral Office's handling of last year's general election.

Tom Elliott, who held the seat from 2015-17, missed out on being again elected as MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in December by 57 votes.

Sitting MP Michelle Gildernew of Sinn Fein, who ousted him in the 2017 general election by 875 votes, retained the seat in a much closer fought contest.

The outcome became the subject of controversy after a whistleblower claimed the Electoral Office here oversaw a "chaotic" voter registration process.

The man, who was a former Electoral Office worker sacked from his role, told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show that people had been given "incorrect deadline dates" for submitting evidence needed to register to vote.

This resulted in scores of would be voters unable to cast their ballot, he claimed.

Yesterday the Electoral Office said that following a "thorough" internal investigation, it was "satisfied that many of the issues raised were inaccurate and unfounded".

However, Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea admitted mistakes had been made in its processing of "hundreds of thousands of documents... in a very short period of time".

In a statement the Electoral Office blamed "typographical errors" for those who had received letters with the incorrect deadline dates.

The Electoral Commission - the independent body which regulates elections - has said that it has "no evidence of any systematic issues" with the Electoral Office's handling of the poll.

However, last night Mr Elliott said it was in the public interest for a full investigation to be carried out by an external body, such as the Northern Ireland Office. "I'm disappointed at the Electoral Office that they haven't sought out an outside investigation," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"This is a major issue: how the last election was dealt with. Obviously we're reviewing the situation. We will be pressing for more detailed information."

Revealing the UUP had raised the matter directly with the NIO, he stressed that unfortunately the 21-day deadline had passed to officially contest the election result. "We did take legal advice at the time but because of the Christmas holidays, it was impossible for us to gather enough information in that time. However, we've gathered more since, so we will be considering our options," explained Mr Elliott. He added that his party hope to raise their concerns during a meeting with Ms McVea next week.

"Clearly we have to establish what the Electoral Office has done. We will be looking for discussions with the Electoral Commission," he said.

"The NIO needs to launch their own investigation into this. They're the department which is responsible, it's their ministers which have led any changes (in the Electoral Office)."

His calls for an external organisation to intervene come after UUP leader Steve Aiken had accused the Electoral Office of "marking its own homework".

Ms McVea revealed yesterday that she cannot give an exact figure on how many people were sent letters with the wrong deadline, but she stressed data had shown the rate of people added to the register who had been asked to supply evidence went up 15%.

However, Mr Elliott insisted that it was a matter of deep concern that the precise number of affected voters is not known.

"It's in the public's interest to know," he said.

Referring to his narrow election loss, he admitted that it was unlikely that he would ever know if the voting issues impacted him.

"It could have, but this is something that's not just worrying for me as a person, but a wider concern that people here are being disenfranchised," he added.

The NIO would not be drawn on whether it would carry out an investigation into the Electoral Office.

However, in a statement it said the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis will consider the findings of a report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer on the issue.

It had been submitted to his predecessor Julian Smith.

"The new Secretary of State will consider the detail of the report with a view to publishing shortly," the spokesperson added.

BBC NI said the investigation carried out by The Nolan Show was in the public interest and it stood by its journalism.

A statement added: "Throughout the investigation, the Electoral Office and Electoral Commission, have been given opportunities to respond to the various allegations we have investigated and have been invited to appear on the programme to answer the concerns raised. That invitation remains open.”

Case Study 1: 'Very poor, disjointed service'

"I am my brother's next of kin. He is physically disabled and I contacted the Electoral Office as I had made an application for a proxy vote on his behalf.

"Nothing arrived back in the post and I contacted the Electoral Office at 9am on the closing date. I was told by a member of staff that if I sent all of my brother's details by email by 5pm it would be grand. I did this and I then just rang to confirm if they had received the necessary documentation.

"I was then told it would not be accepted by email but another staff member would contact me. I'm still waiting!

"It's very poor, disjointed customer service from the Electoral Office."

Case Study 2: 'We could not register online'

My daughter and partner tried to register online.

They went through all the questions and awaited a response to no avail.

They have heard absolutely nothing from the Electoral Office, not even an acknowledgement of receipt.

There were different deadlines from what I could gather on media advertising for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The whole system is a disgrace.

An independent body should look into what went wrong, especially considering some seats were won on an extremely small majority.

Case Study 3: 'They told me to phone back'

"I phoned up to secure proxy votes for my mother and father. My mother hadn't had any word if she was getting her proxy vote.

"She was worried because it was the first time that my parents had voted by proxy. It was coming close to voting day and my mum phoned up, and the person told her that it didn't look like that you have got them.

"She was upset so I called up and the first person I spoke to said that they couldn't check and there was nothing I could do and told me to phone back.

"I got in touch later and the second person I spoke got the matter sorted and fortunately my parents got their votes."