UUP’s Mike Nesbitt urges Stormont return: ‘Compromise is not appeasement’

Mike Nesbitt attending a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Clonard Monastery in Belfast.

Northern Ireland’s politicians need to find a way to ‘muddle along’ and restore government to provide hope for a younger generation, the UUP’s Mike Nesbitt has said.

The former party leader said calls made at Queen’s University’s ongoing Agreement 25 conference for a return to Stormont were valid, and heaped praise on Senator George Mitchell’s speech at the event.

"If it had been made by a 40-year-old in good health it would have been remarkable; for an 89-year-old with severe leukaemia, it was just unbelievable,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"Among the wise things he said was a warning about what he called the ‘one hundred per centers’ in politics.

"He is saying don’t confuse the noble political art of reaching compromise and accommodation with those who think differently from you with appeasement.

"This isn’t about appeasement, it’s about recognising that this little country, a postage stamp on the world map with 1.9 million people, is made up of loyalists, unionists, republicans, nationalists and none of the above.

"None of us own this country, none of us have a majority and we have to find a way to muddle along. That’s what he did 25 years ago and that’s what we need to do today.

"At some point you have to stop talking and you have to start acting, and I will debate with the DUP and TUV, but not on the radio, not on television, I will debate not on their terms or mine, but on the terms dictated by the 71.02% of the population who voted Yes 25 years ago.

"That is how I will debate in the chamber of the Northern Ireland Assembly first and foremost.”

With pressure being exerted on the DUP to return to the Executive, TUV leader Jim Allister told the programme it was ‘not pressure to which they should succumb’.

“To operate the current Stormont in the Protocol circumstances is to accept that never again can Northern Ireland be a full part of the United Kingdom,” he said.

"I don’t think any self-respecting person who cares about Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom can accept that detachment and accept colonial rule.

"I found it highly ironic that Americans of all people, who fought a war of independence against colonial rule should be urging Northern Ireland to submit ourselves to EU dictat and allow our economy to be shaped by laws we don’t make and can’t change and should become a colony of the EU.”

Mr Allister said ‘unionist-minded’ voters in the upcoming local government elections should be in no doubt where his party stands on the issue.

"Both before and after the election, the question is very straightforward; are you as a unionist politician and minister prepared to implement an Irish Sea border?” he said.

“One thing is for sure; no one has any doubt about where my party stands on these issues. If they have doubt about where others stand, that should dictate where they give their first preference.”