UUP’s Robbie Butler not to contest leadership race as he signals support for Doug Beattie

MLA Robbie Butler said he will announce by Wednesday night whether he will put his name forward. Photo: Press Eye

The Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler has announced he will not be standing to become leader of the party.

Mr Butler, who represents the Lagan Valley constituency, said he had “given thought” to the idea of leading the party “at some stage”, but added in a statement that “at this stage, it will not be as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party”.

The MLA also signaled his support for Doug Beattie, who announced earlier this week he would be standing for the leadership of the party,

"The validation and encouragement to stand as a candidate has been truly inspiring, and isn’t wasted,” said Mr Butler.

"I am even more convinced and determined that there is more that unites us than divides us, and it is in that same manner that it will be my pleasure to serve under the leadership of Doug Beattie MC MLA if he indeed is elected the new leader of the UUP.

"A top team needs players with different but complementary skills and I am convinced that we have the ability, resource and energy to “cut through” as Northern Ireland charts a way out of the Covid-19 pandemic and looks positively towards its second century.

"Please be assured that my few days considering the leadership of this proud party was serious but personal ambition must always come second to doing what is right for Northern Ireland.

"Having listened to Doug speak on the media this week and spent some time with him personally, I believe we have a candidate who possesses the skills and attributes that are currently needed and it will be my pleasure to play any supporting role in the UUP Assembly team to make Northern Ireland a place we “ALL” want to live, work and thrive in.”

Mr Butler had previous said he would make his decision around a leadership bid by Wednesday evening.

Read more UUP’s Robbie Butler to make decision on entering leadership race

The decision by the Lagan Valley MLA leaves Doug Beattie as the sole candidate ahead of nominations closing on Monday 17 May.

Previously, Mr Butler had been involved in a humourous Twitter exchange with Mr Beattie, in which the pair joked about contesting the job over a “mud wrestle”.

Responding to the decision by Robbie Butler not to join the race for the leadership position, Doug Beattie jokingly tweeted on Wednesday evening: “It was the idea of the mud wrestle that clinched it for me.”