UVF disorder threat: Change attitude to loyalist gangs, says Alliance MLA

The UK Government has been told it must start treating threats from loyalist paramilitary groups in the same way as those from dissident republicans.

It comes after the latest chilling warning from senior UVF figures that loyalists will “wreck the place” and “the streets will be in flames” if any Brexit deal between the UK and EU does not scrap the Irish Sea border.

With reports suggesting a deal on the NI Protocol between the UK Government and the EU is close to being completed, the threat of violence has turned up the heat on the DUP, with the party now facing a critical decision on whether the contents of the deal, when announced, meets its criteria for a return to the NI Executive.

“The warnings from David Campbell (Loyalist Communities Council chairman) should have been heeded,” a loyalist source told Sunday Life.

“His efforts to keep a lid on things are running out of road.

“Loyalists are now being mobilised, and rather than the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement being a celebration, the streets will be in flames.

“Loyalists will wreck the place. It is very easy to take the hand off the wheel and just allow the men off the leash.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood said those who issue threats of violence “offer nothing but hatred, bigotry, violence and death, while trying to drag us back to the bad days”.

“It is past time active loyalist paramilitary groups are treated the same as dissident republican groups are by the UK Government,” she said.

Ms Eastwood said in 2023, such groups should not exist, nor other organisations normalising them.

“We stand here in a week which had echoes of our dark past, with a senior police officer shot and the New IRA being the primary focus of the enquiry into that horrific attack,” she added.

“We are in 2023. There is absolutely no excuse for that group, or any loyalist terror groups to exist whatsoever. They offer nothing but hatred, bigotry, violence and death, while trying to drag us back to the bad days.

“Now we have the UVF threatening violence around the Protocol. This stands in contrast to previous claims by the Independent Reporting Commission regarding loyalists transitioning away from violence.”

Ms Eastwood said the approach of the UK Government towards such organisations needs to change.

“The UK Government can no longer continue with its current approach to loyalist paramilitaries – that their activities are simply criminality – and it is past time they treat them the same as they do dissident republicans,” she continued.

“In addition, organisations such as the Loyalist Communities Council, which normalises the activity of the UVF and others, needs to leave the stage, instead of giving credibility to these terrorist thugs.”

The threat of violence has also been condemned by the Ulster Unionist Party.

Leader Doug Beattie called the words from loyalists “pathetic”, particularly at the end of a week which saw the attempted murder of a senior police officer in Omagh.

“In a week when we saw violence visited on a family, community and children these eejits raise their threats of violence,” he said.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler added: “There will never be a time in our future that with the acts of a minority, as visited us this week in Omagh, where we will ever go back to the days of violence, misery, fear and threat. Just stop.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP added: “Over the last week, our people and our politics has been united in opposition to those who have tried to take us back to the ugliness of violence. Whether it comes from dissident republicans or loyalist crime gangs, we must all stand together to resist those whose only concern is their domination of our communities.

“I am confident that the PSNI and the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce will continue to work to dismantle these gangs and diminish their insidious influence on our communities and our political process.”