Varadkar pushes Fine Gael to organise in NI saying unification should be mission and ‘it can happen in my lifetime’

Leo Varadkar says abolition of border should be part of his party’s ‘mission’

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said he believes a united Ireland can be achieved in his lifetime and plans to establish his party, Fine Gael, in Northern Ireland.

In his opening address to Fine Gael’s ard fheis, Mr Varadkar said unification is a “legitimate political aspiration”.

He said the abolition of the border on the island of Ireland should be part of his party’s “mission” and called on members to aspire to achieving this goal.

“I believe in the unification of our island and I believe it can happen in my lifetime,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Tanaiste’s intervention comes at a time of serious political unrest in Northern Ireland over an Irish Language Act.

Speaking to Fine Gael delegates yesterday evening, the Tanaiste said his party should establish branches in Northern Ireland.

He said they would not contest elections but should work on “recruiting members and building networks with like-minded people including those in other parties”.

“We need to reach out to all sides and we need a presence on the ground to do so,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said to achieve a united Ireland a “new and closer relationship” with the UK will be necessary.

Mr Varadkar said consideration will also have to be given to new titles, shared symbols and the introduction of a new senate “to strengthen the representation of minorities”.

He criticised what he called Sinn Fein’s “crude vision” and “cold form of republicanism”.

He said Sinn Fein’s policies are “narrow nationalism, protectionist, anti-British” and “euro-critical”.

“Our vision should be different. It should be one that has the best chance of carrying the greatest number of people with us, North and South,” he said.

“It should appeal in particular to that middle ground I spoke about earlier, to gain the support of people who identify as both British and Irish,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said unification must not be the “annexation of Northern Ireland”.

“It means something more, a new state designed together, a new constitution and one that reflects the diversity of a bi-national or multi-national state in which almost a million people are British. Like the New South Africa, a rainbow nation, not just orange and green,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael believes in “free trade” and does not want trade barriers on the island of Ireland or with Britain.

Mr Varadkar said he appreciates the practical difficulties of the Northern Ireland Protocol and noted that they have caused “disturbance” for unionists.

Mr Varadkar said “ideology, pride nor nationalism” should not stand in the way of a solution to the Protocol stand-off as the “consequences of failure for all of us are far too great”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said he was not surprised Mr Varadkar was dismissive of those who oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“All his efforts in promoting the protocol have been to advance an all Ireland, because it sets us up for an economic all Ireland which they believe will take us towards a political all Ireland.”

He added: “I also notice he said he wanted a united Ireland in which people could still be British. The two are just totally contradictory, if you’re in a united Ireland you can barely be British.

“You can barely be British in Northern Ireland at the minute.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said Mr Varadkar’s remarks “not particularly helpful during this time of uncertainty”, adding: “The fact that he is expounding these views, as well as being an architect of the highly destabilising Protocol, raises questions about his approach to maintaining previously harmonious North-South relations. We had hoped for better.”