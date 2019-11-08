Varadkar to join Smith in laying a wreath at Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen

Eva Elizabeth (Lil) Tweedale from Antrim who served with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force from 1941-1946 was one of seven World War Two Veterans who received a specially commissioned Poppy of Remembrance in a VE Day 75 Veterans’ Recognition Reception held at The Museum at The Mill in Newtownabbey

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is set to join Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen this weekend.

The two men are expected to be among a large number of dignitaries, both local and international, who will join in the annual ceremony of remembrance.

It is understood the Taoiseach will lay a wreath of green laurels at the town's war memorial, continuing a tradition set in recent years.

He will be joined by Secretary of State Smith, who will lay a wreath on behalf of the UK Government, the Impartial Reporter said.

Remembrance Sunday in Enniskillen has added poignancy because of the 1987 IRA bombing.

The bomb exploded at the town's cenotaph during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Eleven people were killed in the bombing. A 12th victim, Ronnie Hill, slipped into a coma two days afterwards and died 13 years later.

John Jones, chairman of the Enniskillen Royal British Legion will attend Sunday's event, as he has done each year.

He welcomed the gathering of political rivals on occasions such as Remembrance Day as a way to commemorate together and "help move things forward". He added: "It is great to see him (the Taoiseach) up in Enniskillen. It always was done from previous Taoisigh. I believe it has always helped to move things forward. We must move forward, but we can also never forget the past."

SDLP councillor Paul Blake will be part of the council's delegation on the day.

He welcomed the news that the Irish Prime Minister is going to be playing a part in the day.

"I strongly appreciate the involvement of the government in the South in remembering," he said.