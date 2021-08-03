Veteran one of two TUV candidates for Assembly

Runner: John Ross will stand in East Belfast in next year’s Stormont election

An Army veteran who served in the Falklands and a former DUP constituency association vice-chairman have been unveiled as TUV Assembly election candidates.

Ex-paratrooper John Ross will stand in East Belfast while Ron McDowell, who left Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party last year, will run in North Belfast.

Mr Ross said: “I completed operational tours in Northern Ireland in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. In 1982, as a platoon sergeant in 3 Para, I fought in the Falklands taking part in the attack on Mount Longdon, where 23 members of my battalion lost their lives.

“I am heavily involved in campaigning for justice for military veterans, particularly those who served here.

“I was recently invited by the current Col Commandant of the Parac hute Regiment to be part of a delegation he led to present the case to the Secretary of State for Defence at Whitehall.”

Mr Ross pledged that if elected he would be “fearless in confronting, exposing and challenging those who wish to destroy Northern Ireland”.

Mr McDowell said: “My political adventure began through my Orange Order membership at a time when parading rights were being eroded and the now detested Parades Commission was crushing community cohesion.

“Since then I have been active around most of the parading issues as they unfold in North Belfast.

“Before joining TUV I served for a time as vice-chair of North Belfast DUP. They weren't listening then, they're not listening now.

“The forthcoming Irish language Act, the protocol and mismanagement in government are just three items from a catalogue of disasters which have left unionism rudderless, adrift with no one at the helm.”

Mr McDowell added: “ I’m very excited to represent the only party that can return a strong statesmanlike unionist voice at the next election. The time for concessions is over. TUV are more than 'just one man', they are now a movement of the people, and the people united can never be defeated.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “I am delighted to endorse Ron and John, two strong local candidates who will provide North and East Belfast with first class representation.”