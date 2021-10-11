Veteran Sinn Fein MLA Fra McCann will not contest next Assembly election due to ill-health

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has paid tribute to West Belfast MLA Fra McCann following the announcement that he will step down from the Assembly as a result of ill-health.

Shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic the Stormont politician expressed his shock at being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Mr McCann was first elected as a Sinn Fein councillor to Belfast City Council in 1987 and became an MLA in 2003.

A former "blanket man” who joined the republic movement in his teens, Mr McCann was jailed for IRA membership during the 1970s.

He said that after lengthy conversations with family and friends, he has decided not to contest the next Assembly election.

“This was not an easy decision, but one that I have taken in the best interest of my family, my own health and the struggle,” Mr McCann explained.

“It has been a privilege to represent the people of the Falls and West Belfast since 1987.

“I brought the voice of working class people into the heart of political institutions, both in Belfast City Council and the Assembly, and fought tirelessly to ensure that their voice was heard.

“Ensuring that local communities had more modern homes, access to first-class facilities and better jobs was always my priority.”

He added: “Having been a Republican activist for over five decades, I have seen our struggle through its darkest and most challenging days.

“But today, I am left in no doubt that we are stronger than ever and within touching distance of achieving a progressive, modern and united Ireland.

“I will continue to do everything that I can to build this new Ireland and to meet the needs of our community.”

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill thanked her “friend and colleague” for his years of “tireless and dedicated service” to the people of West Belfast.

"Fra has been a champion of the community for decades, working for people every day at every level, making their voice heard and improving lives.

"A former internee and political prisoner, Fra has been a lifelong republican and on Belfast City Council and on the Assembly has served the community with distinction for many years.

"I know that Fra will continue to work on behalf of the community and will be on hand with help and advice and the benefit of his vast experience.

"I wish Fra, Janette and the entire family well for the future."