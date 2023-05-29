Victim support group urges NIO to extend deadline for Troubles payment applications

Kenny Donaldson of South East Fermanagh Foundation said ‘further improvements’ to the scheme are needed

Applicants to a compensation scheme set up for victims injured in the Troubles could be “unfairly disadvantaged” unless a deadline for back payment is extended, a victim support group has said.

The Victims’ Payments Board was set up to determine applications under the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, also referred to as the Victims’ Payments Scheme.

Since its inception in 2021, the scheme has been dogged by complaints over the speed at which applications are processed and concerns around the assessment process and ratings system for determining the amount of compensation offered.

South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) director Kenny Donaldson has warned of the potential for the process to re-traumatise victims if they’re asked to recount what happened to them.

“It is the case that the process can be challenging for applicants. There is a level of memory recall which can have the effect of re-traumatisation,” said Mr Donaldson.

“For this reason alone it is important that a victim or survivor would avail of the support of a Victims and Survivors Service (VSS) resources group to assist them with the process, but also to provide other linked services that may be necessary, such as counselling, complementary therapies, wider health and wellbeing, advocacy. We are one of the five groups resourced to do so.

“Further improvement is needed to try to refine and speed up the internal process, from the point of applications being submitted to the point of formal decision.”

Mr Donaldson also said a deadline for back payment could lead to potential applicants being “unfairly disadvantaged”.

“The current period is overly protracted, but we are cognisant of the multi-layered elements to the scheme and the necessity for involvement of several different organisations in the provision of information, which means delays are highly probable,” he said.

“We also have concern that the current provisions within the legislation — which state that for someone to be eligible to avail of the backdated payment, they are required to have applied by end of year three of the scheme (August 31, 2024) — could mean several ‘would-be’ applicants being unfairly disadvantaged.

"Those living within Great Britain and also those not connected to existing victim and support groups are amongst those who would be most impacted.”

Mr Donaldson urged the Secretary of State to "cease prevarication on this issue and with immediate effect confirm that the arbitrary date for back payment will be disregarded and extended for a minimum of 12 but preferably a further 18 months”.

NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said a review of the scheme would be carried out within the next few months.

“The Troubles Permanent Disablement Scheme provides much-needed acknowledgement and support to those victims and their families who have suffered, and continue to suffer, as a result of being injured in the Troubles,” said a spokesperson.

“Although the scheme is devolved and is being delivered by the Department of Justice, the Secretary of State is required to carry out a review of the scheme in the coming months.

“This review requires consultation with the president of the scheme and others and will consider a number of issues which relate to the operation of the scheme.”

It comes after a former police officer said they had suffered recurring nightmares after having to revisit their trauma as part of the scheme’s assessment process.

The officer said the assessment, done by video-link, took more than an hour and 40 minutes to complete.

“I was given no option, even though I didn’t think it was particularly good for me to be going over all this stuff again. I wasn’t expecting it, but I broke down in tears afterwards,” they said.

“After that assessment, I started dreaming again about being back in the police, having nightmares. I just thought to myself that I might only end up getting maybe £200 a month out of this — has it really been worth it, particularly with the time it takes and the lack of transparency?”

Last week, the scheme was criticised by Miami Showband survivor Stephen Travers, who announced his intention to appeal the payout awarded to him.

Loughinisland massacre survivor Colm Smyth, who was shot four times, also revealed his assessment had resulted in a payment of just £44 per week after his level of disability was rated 2.0 out of 10.

“In my opinion, it should be a standard figure for anyone involved in what they call a Troubles-related incident,” he said.

“There is no way to compare one person’s trauma with anyone else’s trauma and place it on a scale that shows no understanding of what victims live with every day. We might look and act normal, but we are not.”