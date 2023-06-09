Victims an after-thought in Troubles Bill, says campaigner Kenny Donaldson after government announces amendments

A victims’ campaigner has questioned whether the Troubles Legacy Bill is prioritising victims or is simply a means of “control and closure” for the state and terrorist organisations.

The government announced a series of amendments which included allowing ongoing criminal investigations, inquests, the consideration of prosecution decisions, and the publication of reports, to continue until May 2024.

This, the government says, will “ensure a smooth transition” between the ending of the current mechanisms and the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) taking on full responsibility for dealing with legacy cases

However, victims’ groups, Amnesty International and Sinn Fein were quick to voice concern.

The Pat Finucane Centre described it as a “new all-time low”, adding that the amendments seek to prevent any new inquests and will stop all investigations and civil cases.

Kenny Donaldson, Director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), who believes there was no justification for terrorism or other criminal violence irrespective of who carried it out, said he will take time to fully consider the amendments.

“Undoubtedly there is a conditioning policy well underway through the appointment of a Chief Commissioner-designate for the proposed ICRIR body and also the announcement of a £5m legacy memorialisation fund and digitisation project to commemorate the Troubles in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Our position remains that we do not support the direction of travel taken by the UK Government, we have not yet received confidence that the process before us will deliver better outcomes for our constituency of victims and survivors.

“Who is this Bill or any Legacy Bill for? Is the priority victims and survivors or is the priority containment, control and closure for States and proscribed terror organisations?”

Mr Donaldson added: “There are those who say, you must get in there and shape it, be part of that process but if there is a loaded deck against you, then only a fool would ever play a hand.

“Government has significant distance to travel with our constituency in rebuilding any level of trust or confidence which would allow for a different level of debate to take place around these issues.

Our constituency will not give anyone blank cheques and unconditional trust, it is for those who are seeking to drive people down a particular road to confirm in clear and unambiguous terms how and what will happen which can and will lead to better outcomes and a levelling up of the current legacy system which is highly weighted against innocent victims/survivors of terrorism?"