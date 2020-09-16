Victims' body chief denies intimidating 'rebel' singer Eimear Glackin

The head of a group supporting victims of the Troubles has slammed a Sinn Fein councillor for claiming that he is "harassing" a young republican woman for singing rebel songs.

Last week Kenny Donaldson from the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) said he had received complaints about an upcoming concert in Co Tyrone.

Eimear Glackin, also known as Eimhear Rebel, is set to perform at the Mellon Country Inn near Omagh this weekend.

The 30-year-old's past performances have included songs with the lyrics "your time has come, you've had your say, should have left it to the IRA" and others relating to convicted terrorists.

Amongst recent online posts by the singer is one demanding an end to extradition proceedings against Omagh bomber Liam Campbell.

Her brand of merchandise also includes military-style camouflage attire.

Last week victims campaigner Mr Donaldson said that he had been contacted by many "angry and annoyed members from Omagh and Strabane" about this Saturday's planned gig, which he said "eulogises and romanticises terrorism".

He also stressed that while 'rebel' concerts were frequently held all over Ireland, that "doesn't make them right".

This prompted Sinn Fein councillor Chris McCaffrey to accuse Mr Donaldson of "harassing a young republican woman for singing rebel songs".

The Fermanagh-based councillor posted on social media: "No amount of intimidation from Kenny or his ilk will stop republicans remembering our fallen heroes through song".

Responding to Mr McCaffrey's comments yesterday, Mr Donaldson said: "The post published on Chris McCaffrey's Facebook page requires the question to be posed of the Sinn Fein leadership, is this indicative of where today's generation of your representatives and supporters are at?

"An ideology which reveres those who 'died for Ireland' but which fails to set out a vision and a commitment to bring about the unity of the living is deeply dangerous.

"Challenging the playing of rebel songs which glorify violence, which romanticise death and which encourage the perpetuation of division within our community - and doing so in an open and transparent way - is hardly harassment and intimidation.

"Today's generation of political and civic leaders need to start thinking independently for themselves and chart a new way forward for our people."