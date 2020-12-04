Victims campaigner: Archbishop of Canterbury 'being used' in secret legacy talks

A victims campaigner has warned the Archbishop of Canterbury that he is “being used” after it was claimed the senior cleric has facilitated a “secret forum” on the Troubles’ legacy.

Kenny Donaldson, Innocent Victims United (IVU) spokesperson, claimed the legacy talks have been talking place since February, but said he was only made aware of it’s existence recently.

Among those reported to have been involved are officials from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) and the Republic’s Department of Foreign Affairs, Sinn Fein strategist Sean (Spike) Murray and loyalist Winston Irvine.

He also claimed former NI Victims Commissioner, Judith Thompson had been part of the forum.

The campaigner told the Stephen Nolan Show on Radio Ulster on Friday that he was “deeply frustrated” the voices of victims had been absent from the forum.

“Over the last number of days we’ve become aware of a secret talks process that has been ongoing since February, which has been convened under the auspices of the church of England and Archbishop of Canterbury,” he said.

Kenny Donaldson

Listing those who are believed to be involved, he added: “Interestingly, no place at the table for Northern Ireland political parties or indeed most important to us of course, victims and survivors, their voices again being closed off, just as it was the case in the failed Stormont House Agreement.”

He claimed this "secret forum" was an attempt to have that “dead document” resurrected, “and that will not be acceptable to people across the board”.

“We must see... an openness and transparency in these issues. When are they going to learn; 25 years victims and survivors have been put outside the tent. All that’s happened has been has been terrorists lauded and others who should not be in that tent.”

He also warned the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby that he was being “used”, adding: “You’re being used, man. You’re being used, because when church leaders at senior rank are ever involved in talks process... there’s egg on faces by the end of it.”

Doug Beattie, the UUP’s justice spokesperson, said the development had left him feeling “extremely horrendous”.

“It’s horrendous. We’ve long said that anything we do with regards to legacy, we must have the victims at the centre of. The victim's voices must be heard.

“But we’ve heard that those who represent the terrorists are in the talks process, but the victims are not. We’ve heard the Irish government is part of the process, but Northern Ireland political parties are not.”

Mr Beattie insisted "full disclosure" was now required, with details of who attended meetings and who organised the talks process.

MLA Doug Beattie

A DUP spokesman said the party were not invited to any talks and were unaware of the meetings until recently.

"While people are at liberty to talk about legacy, ultimately it will be for the political parties, Her Majesty’s Government and victims to determine how we move forward on legacy," the spokesman said.

"We have always made clear, and it remains our view that legacy issues can only be dealt with in a victims centred manner."

TUV leader Jim Allister said to exclude victims from any legacy forum was "scandalous".

“There are many questions about what has been taking place within this “Legacy Forum” and as yet no answers. The people of Northern Ireland - particularly those who suffered at the hands of terrorists - deserve to be treated with much more respect than this," he said.

Stephen Nolan said the NIO refused to comment on Mr Donaldson’s claims.